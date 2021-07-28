Brazos County Health District to receive $1.9 million in funding to address disparities

The Brazos County Health District announced it will receive $1.9 million in funding from the Texas Department of State Health Services designed to address health disparities, workforce development and sustainability.

According to a press release, the $400,000 allotted for funding to address health disparities will allow the health district to hire a health equity coordinator and two community health workers. The release also states that $1.5 million in workforce development funding will help the health district expand its clinical services and provide additional staffing resources for COVID response.

"The health district is excited to receive these funding opportunities that allows us to provide more services in our community," Santos Navarrette Jr, Brazos County's health district director, said in the release. "The additional staff will allow us to ... provide additional clinical services, such as immigration physicals, sports physicals, and extended clinical hours."

Ten other hires are expected, including a family nurse practitioner, registered nurses, administrative support staff and two community health workers.

