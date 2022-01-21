Brazos County Health District to end COVID-19 updates

The Brazos County Health District will no longer report the number of local COVID-19 cases, health department officials announced Friday.

The number of cases related to the virus in the county will be reported through the Department of State Health Services beginning Monday. The Brazos County Health District dashboard that reported the number of active cases, probable cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the county will no longer be updated.

The Department of State Health Services dashboard does not report the number of active cases in a region.

The announcement comes as the county faces an all-time high number of active COVID-19 cases. Four virus-related deaths have been reported this week. As of Thursday, there were more than 6,300 positive COVID-19 tests results awaiting confirmation from the health department.

The Health District has scheduled a virtual press conference for 2 p.m. Friday to discuss the transition. The Health District's last press conference related to COVID-19 was in August.

On Thursday, the county was reporting 3,496 active COVID-19 cases, 6,250 probable cases, 38,939 total cases since the pandemic began and 372 virus-related deaths related to the virus; the Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,672 probable cases, 47,331 total cases and 366 virus-related deaths among Brazos County residents.