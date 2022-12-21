 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos County Health District to distribute free rapid COVID-19 tests

The Brazos County Health District will distribute free rapid COVID-19 at-home tests beginning Thursday at 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Tests will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Wednesday and Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Friday.

Supplies are limited to two boxes per person. Each box includes four tests.

Health District officials said testing can prevent the spread of COVID-19 during holiday gatherings.

For more information, contact Arthur Davila at adavila@brazoscounytx.gov or 979-361-5700.

