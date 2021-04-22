Brazos County Health District gets $785,000 for mobile vaccine clinics

Brazos County Health District officials announced Wednesday that the district has received nearly $785,000 from the Texas Department of State Health Services to provide mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

According to a press release, the health district “will be coordinating with county emergency managers, county judges, churches, senior centers and other community leaders to bring vaccine to the communities.” Clinics will be offered during the evening and weekend hours, in addition to weekdays, the release states.

The health district anticipates starting the mobile clinics by June 1.

The release also announces the Brazos Valley Mobile Action Team (BVMAT), which will consist of four nurses and two administrative assistants and will coordinate mobile vaccine clinics in the seven-county region.

“The goal of the BVMAT is to reduce barriers in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” states Santos Navarrette Jr, the Brazos County Health District’s director. “The vaccine should be easily accessible to everyone that wants to be vaccinated.”