Brazos County Health District cuts positions due to budget shortfall

The Brazos County Health District has terminated five positions, water testing services and its health promotion division.
Now, officials are in the process of rewriting job descriptions for the 27.5 remaining positions, which will absorb additional duties, Health District Director Santos Navarrette said Saturday. Overall, he said the adjustment is about a 16% reduction in workforce.
Despite local government budget cuts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bryan, College Station and Brazos County fiscal year 2021 budgets include an additional 10% of funding for the health district. It was a blessing to see an increase rather than a decrease, Navarrette said, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the shortfall the district had.
He said the district was unable to maintain a reserve fund balance. The agency had relied for years on the reserves to cover the increasing cost of doing business from equipment, supplies, the cost of health insurance and more. This past year, Navarrette said, the reserve fund balance was down to zero, leaving the district without the ability to fill the approximately $400,000 gap that supported five staff members.
“It’s kind of like a perfect storm came into play,” he said, “with not having a reserve fund balance and the cities and the county not being able to cover the gap in funding that we were having based on the downturn in economics in the communities.”
The five positions that were terminated included people who had helped provide necessary COVID-19 support services.
Through CARES Act funding recently provided through the county, Navarrette said the district will be able to have five temporary COVID-19 case investigators who will work from now until the end of December.
Timing for releasing COVID-19 data may change in the coming days, according to the Health District Support Services Manager Sara Mendez. In a Friday email about the budget constraints, Mendez said to anticipate delays in responses to media requests and the release of daily COVID-19 case numbers. Social media also will be limited, she said.
Even with the changes, Navarrette said, the district has resources to contend with the pandemic between the additional funds for temporary employees, A&M’s Brazos Valley COVID Investigation Operations Center and state and regional epidemiologists who work with the health district. He also said officials will continue to seek out more funding to aid COVID-19 response efforts down the road.
“My biggest thing is being able to provide the same level of service as far as immunization clinics or STI clinics or getting out and making sure we do all the restaurant inspections we need to get done as we’re trying to address the pandemic,” he said.
The loss of the health promotion division, which was effective Saturday, means there will be minimal educational outreach efforts to places such local school districts. Navarrette said the district used to test more than 40 different water suppliers but stopped accepting samples on Aug. 31.
Officials are restructuring the administrative support staff and in the process will lose some of its ability to provide as many referrals and resources due to having fewer employees. For example, he said people who visit for certain health services may need to schedule an appointment rather than walking in without one.
“We really don’t have an idea as to how big an impact it’s going to be to services until we get into it a month or so down the road,” Navarrette said.
The reduction in force will allow the district to balance the budget at the end of this fiscal year, Navarrette said. Moving into FY21, he said the district will have a stable foundation and will build up its fund balance.
There will be some changes in the future, but Navarrette said district officials are committed to continuing to help residents.
“We’re here for the community and we’re going to continue to provide the same quality of service that we provided in the past,” he said.
