Brazos County grand jury indicts 62 people Thursday

A Bryan man arrested in October after he allegedly stabbed another person, a College Station man charged with manslaughter in October after his injured vehicle passenger died and a Calvert man arrested on burglary and weapon charges in connection to a January incident in College Station were among 62 people indicted Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• According to Bryan police, Ray Lee Wallace, 25, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after authorities were called to the 700 block of South Sims Avenue on Oct. 29 due to a report of a stabbing. The person who was stabbed had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Wallace was indicted Thursday. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.
• Joel Angel Becerra, 21, was arrested early in the morning Oct. 23 after a collision left Ariana Lopez seriously injured. According to College Station police, Lopez died the following day.
According to an arrest report, officers responding to the intersection of Luther Street and Fairview Avenue in College Station just after 3 a.m. Oct. 23 found a vehicle had crashed into a light pole, with the pole falling onto the roof of the passenger side of the vehicle.
Lopez, who was in the passenger seat, had a fractured skull and a brain injury, according to the police report. Officers determined Becerra, who was the driver of the vehicle, was intoxicated, according to police.
Becerra was indicted Thursday. Manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Dec. 11 on $70,000 bond.
• According to College Station police, authorities were investigating several January burglaries that had similarities. During the course of the investigation, police say Quenton Jerome Williams, 29, and another man were spotted and photographed with a gun safe reported stolen in one of the burglaries. The victim in that burglary identified three rifles that had been secured in the safe. According to police, Williams was trying to sell the guns on social media.
Williams was indicted Thursday with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $210,000 bond.
