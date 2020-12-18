Brazos County grand jury indicts 62 people Thursday

A Bryan man arrested in October after he allegedly stabbed another person, a College Station man charged with manslaughter in October after his injured vehicle passenger died and a Calvert man arrested on burglary and weapon charges in connection to a January incident in College Station were among 62 people indicted Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.

An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.

• According to Bryan police, Ray Lee Wallace, 25, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after authorities were called to the 700 block of South Sims Avenue on Oct. 29 due to a report of a stabbing. The person who was stabbed had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Wallace was indicted Thursday. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.

• Joel Angel Becerra, 21, was arrested early in the morning Oct. 23 after a collision left Ariana Lopez seriously injured. According to College Station police, Lopez died the following day.