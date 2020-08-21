Brazos County grand jury indicts 61 on felony charges

A 24-year-old Snook man arrested in connection to the May 29 slaying of Loretta Lynn Aguirre and a College Station man who was arrested in May on accusations he sexually assaulted a child were among 61 people indicted on felony charges Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• According to the Bryan Police Department, Aguirre, 53, was found dead at her home at the Twin City Condominiums at 1107 Verde Drive on May 29. Another person was in the home at the time and was not injured.
Ike Dashawnne Newton, 24, was arrested on June 2 after arriving at the department to be interviewed. According to a press release, police believe Newton is the only person involved in Aguirre’s death.
Newton was indicted Thursday on charges of murder, a first-degree felony punishable by life imprisonment. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $300,000 bond.
• According to College Station police, officers were dispatched to a local middle school in April 2019 after a child told a staff member 32-year-old Martin Vega Guzman had sexually assaulted her three times over a period of about a month.
Guzman was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He was released from the Brazos County Jail on May 16 on $20,000 bond.
• Additionally, a Bryan man — 18-year-old Brandon Jamal Hollis — was indicted Thursday after being arrested in July in connection to a May incident in which a woman said she was robbed at her College Station apartment.
According to College Station police, on May 13, a woman reported her adult daughter had been robbed at gunpoint. The victim said she had been in bed when she heard the sound of someone breaking down her door at her apartment in the 1500 block of Harvey Road. A man, identified as Hollis, entered her room, pointed a gun at her and took her phone and purse, police said.
The woman’s phone was located along Texas 6. The victim told police she recognized Hollis from a wanted poster she had seen on a news site. After reviewing the security footage from the woman’s home, police agreed it appeared to be Hollis, a report notes.
Hollis was arrested July 6 and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He was indicted Thursday on that charge. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $41,000 bond.
