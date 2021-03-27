Brazos County grand jury indicts 58

Two men arrested on charges connected to the December deaths of two people found in a College Station motel room, a Bryan man accused of stabbing another man and a Bryan man who allegedly threatened a group of people with a gun are among 58 people indicted this week by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• During the course of an investigation into the deaths of Juan Jimenez and Jacob Barrera, who were found dead inside a room at a College Station motel in the 2500 block of Texas Avenue South on Dec. 22, officers spoke with Barrera’s former girlfriend. She told police that she, Edward Joseph Hall, 34, and Waymon Edward Richardson, 25, the two victims and another man were in the room on Dec. 22 and were smoking methamphetamine. She told police that she saw Richardson pull out a pistol and shoot it at the wall, and she left the motel room before hearing another shot. According to police, she turned around and saw Richardson with his left hand extended with the pistol. Several minutes later, Hall, Richardson and the woman tried to leave, and Hall ordered Richardson out of the car. The two went back to Hall’s apartment, police said.
A search warrant was executed on the apartment, and authorities said they found a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and methamphetamine. Authorities searched the apartment again a few days later and found a .380 pistol that had been disassembled hidden inside the walls, a report notes.
Hall was indicted on two counts of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, each a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $130,000 bond.
Richardson was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He is being held on $140,000 bond.
• According to Bryan police, Jorge Alejandro Carrillo, 35, allegedly stabbed a man in the shoulder around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 1100 block of Jordan Loop. Authorities say Carrillo was fighting with a woman and had hit her. The woman’s brother was threatened with a knife, and the woman’s son attempted to intervene and was stabbed, police said. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.
Carrillo was indicted on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and assault of a family member with previous convictions, a third-degree felony. He was also indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. Information on that case was not immediately available.
Carrillo remains in the Brazos County Jail on $175,000 bond. He is being held on an immigration hold.
• According to Bryan police, authorities received a report of a shooting in the area of Cedarcrest Lane and Ridgedale Street on Oct. 12. Another call was received around the same time from a home on Beck Street about a man who had been shot in the hip and was being taken to the hospital by a family member.
Authorities spoke with Shemar Lakeith Darnell, 19, at a local hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound. Police inspected Darnell’s car and noticed a bullet hole in the driver’s side passenger door.
During the course of the investigation, police say they determined Darnell had argued with a group of men at a convenience store on Palasota Drive and told the men he would kill them.
At one point, authorities said, Darnell got out of his car and pointed a gun at the group. The group ran from the scene, and Darnell chased them, a police report notes. One of the men went to his house and retrieved a firearm, and when Darnell drove toward the home, one member of the group threw a rock at Darnell’s car, a report notes.
Police said Darnell shot toward them and a bullet ricocheted off the house and hit one person in the cheek. That person then returned fire at Darnell, police said.
He was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from the Brazos County Jail Nov. 12 on $75,000 bond.