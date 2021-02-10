Brazos County grand jury indicts 58

A Houston man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Texas A&M University’s campus was among 58 people indicted last week by a Brazos County grand jury.

An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.

Timothy Randal, 29, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Collaborative Learning Center in November, police said. Officials said officers responded to the parking lot of the Collaborative Learning Center on Hensel Street around 4 a.m. Nov. 11 for a disturbance call. Responding officers saw a man putting a woman in her vehicle. She was later located in Bryan, university officials said in a posting on a University Police Department website.