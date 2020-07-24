A 69-year-old man who was arrested in May on accusations he sexually abused at least three children in Bryan over a period of years, a Bryan woman who was arrested in March after allegedly stabbing a man, and three people charged with a variety of felony offenses ranging from theft to drug dealing were among 47 people indicted on felony charges Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• According to Bryan police, a detective began investigating in January 2018 after a 14-year-old said she was molested when she was 11. Joe Emanuel Lopez allegedly inappropriately touched the girl, and police were told Lopez may have abused others.
In 2018 and 2019, investigators with Bryan police and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office interviewed three more girls who said Lopez had either touched them or forced them to touch him inappropriately. The incidents are alleged to have occurred when some of the girls were as young as 7. Five children were mentioned as being possible victims, and a police report notes four were interviewed. Three were included in Lopez’s formal charge. Authorities said Lopez’s spouse confirmed she had witnessed him groping one of the children.
A warrant was issued, and Lopez was arrested May 12. He was indicted Thursday on charges of continuous sexual abuse of children under the age of 14, a first-degree felony punishable by life imprisonment. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $75,000 bond.
• According to Bryan police, around 7 a.m. on March 17, an officer was dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Sunrise Drive, where he spoke with two women and a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was treated at the scene for two stab wounds to the neck and arm.
According to the victim, he was asleep on the couch when 52-year-old Sonya Tamisha Holder, whom he knows, hit him, grabbed his throat and stabbed him once in the neck with a small knife. He got up, checked on his daughter and returned to the living room, where Holder, now 53, stabbed him in the arm, authorities said.
Police spoke with Holder, who was asleep on the couch. Authorities noted she was lying on top of a small knife and had an injury to her thumb, which she said she had injured in a cooking accident.
Holder was indicted Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. She was released from the Brazos County Jail on March 19 on $12,000 bond.
• According to Bryan police, around 2:30 p.m. on May 12, an officer responded to the Walmart on Harvey Mitchell Parkway on the report of a theft. An employee said Michael Lynn Choate, 63, was seen stuffing items into a backpack.
An officer monitored security footage and saw Kody Allen Fox, 30, interacting with Choate. The officer recognized Fox from previous interactions, police said. Backup officers arrived and spoke to Fox’s girlfriend, Ashley Dionne Emery, 34, who was sitting in the back seat of a Kia parked in the store parking lot. Officers determined the Kia had been reported stolen, and a report noted that Fox had been driving the Kia that day and had the key.
A K-9 officer was brought to the scene and indicated there were drugs in the car, police said. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a handgun, a digital scale, and the shell of a video game hard drive that was filled with five packages of methamphetamine, totaling more than 36 grams, police said.
Fox and Emery were indicted Thursday on charges of manufacture or delivery of more than four grams of meth, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Fox was also indicted with unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
Choate was indicted with theft of more than $750 with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
Fox remains in the Brazos County Jail on $110,000 bond. Emergy was released May 19 on $26,800 bond. Choate was released from the Brazos County Jail on June 3 on $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.