 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County grand jury indicts 38 on felony charges
0 comments

Brazos County grand jury indicts 38 on felony charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A College Station man police say sexually assaulted a woman at Bee Creek Park, a Bryan man who allegedly sexually abused a child over the course of three years, and a Bryan man accused of shooting at a car carrying three people are among 38 people recently indicted on felony charges by a Brazos County grand jury.

Students at Bryan's Bonham Elementary School poured applesauce-based slime over their principal Gloria Garcia-Rhodes April 9 after raising $7,000 in the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge. The total exceeded their goal of $6,000.

An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case. The recent indictments were handed down April 8.

Pedro Ordonez Garcia

Pedro Ordonez Garcia

• According to an arrest report, a College Station police officer who had just finished a foot patrol in Bee Creek Park on Jan. 23 was told by a person walking that a sexual assault was occurring nearby. Authorities found Pedro Ordonez Garcia, 29, about 30 minutes later, and he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault around 8:15 p.m., police said. College Station police said the woman told officers she had met Ordonez Garcia at the park and they spent most of the day together. He was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Fidiadelfo Luna

Fidiadelfo Luna

• Bryan police say Fidiadelfo Luna, 43, sexually abused a child under the age of 14 from 2014 to 2017. After an investigation of the abuse, which the child reported in October 2019, Luna was arrested in August 2020. He was released from the Brazos County Jail in September 2020 on $35,000 bond. He was indicted last week on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony.

Jacquez Punchard

Jacquez Punchard

• According to authorities, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pleasant Street around 6:19 a.m. Jan. 18 after Jacquez Punchard allegedly shot at a car carrying three adults. The vehicle crashed into a tree; no injuries were reported. He was indicted on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $411,999 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Students slime Bonham Elementary Principal after raising $7,000 in the Kids Heart Challenge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert