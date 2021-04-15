Brazos County grand jury indicts 38 on felony charges

A College Station man police say sexually assaulted a woman at Bee Creek Park, a Bryan man who allegedly sexually abused a child over the course of three years, and a Bryan man accused of shooting at a car carrying three people are among 38 people recently indicted on felony charges by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case. The recent indictments were handed down April 8.
• According to an arrest report, a College Station police officer who had just finished a foot patrol in Bee Creek Park on Jan. 23 was told by a person walking that a sexual assault was occurring nearby. Authorities found Pedro Ordonez Garcia, 29, about 30 minutes later, and he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault around 8:15 p.m., police said. College Station police said the woman told officers she had met Ordonez Garcia at the park and they spent most of the day together. He was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $50,000 bond.
• Bryan police say Fidiadelfo Luna, 43, sexually abused a child under the age of 14 from 2014 to 2017. After an investigation of the abuse, which the child reported in October 2019, Luna was arrested in August 2020. He was released from the Brazos County Jail in September 2020 on $35,000 bond. He was indicted last week on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony.
• According to authorities, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pleasant Street around 6:19 a.m. Jan. 18 after Jacquez Punchard allegedly shot at a car carrying three adults. The vehicle crashed into a tree; no injuries were reported. He was indicted on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $411,999 bond.