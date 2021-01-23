Brazos County grand jury indicts 30

A Brenham man accused of involvement in an Oct. 27 slaying in Bryan and a Bryan man whom authorities say broke into a home and choked a woman before fleeing authorities in July were among 30 people indicted Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.

An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.

• According to College Station police, authorities received a tip that Cochise Jabbar Hickey, 38, was involved in a Bryan slaying Oct. 27 and was driving around a College Station apartment complex. College Station police spoke with Bryan police and stopped Hickey’s vehicle. College Station authorities took Hickey into custody on traffic and drug charges.

Bryan police said surveillance video of the 2500 block of Long Drive showed Hickey and others get out of a car to rob Roderick Morrison during a drug transaction. In the course of the robbery, Morrison was shot and killed, authorities said.

Hickey was indicted Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on a parole violation hold. His bond is set at $83,000.