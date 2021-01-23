Brazos County grand jury indicts 30

A Brenham man accused of involvement in an Oct. 27 slaying in Bryan and a Bryan man whom authorities say broke into a home and choked a woman before fleeing authorities in July were among 30 people indicted Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• According to College Station police, authorities received a tip that Cochise Jabbar Hickey, 38, was involved in a Bryan slaying Oct. 27 and was driving around a College Station apartment complex. College Station police spoke with Bryan police and stopped Hickey’s vehicle. College Station authorities took Hickey into custody on traffic and drug charges.
Bryan police said surveillance video of the 2500 block of Long Drive showed Hickey and others get out of a car to rob Roderick Morrison during a drug transaction. In the course of the robbery, Morrison was shot and killed, authorities said.
Hickey was indicted Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on a parole violation hold. His bond is set at $83,000.
• According to authorities, a woman reported that on the morning of July 16, Tarrence Alexander, now 34, had broken into her home in the 400 block of Manuel Drive in College Station to assault a family member.
The family member said Alexander, who knew the victim, had beaten and kicked the victim in the head, a report states. The victim told police he had choked her twice, strangling her so hard she lost consciousness for several seconds, police said.
A warrant was issued for Alexander’s arrest, and he was spotted by Bryan police on July 20, driving with a woman passenger. Officers tried to stop Alexander, and in the 1100 block of Lowery Street, he leaped from the vehicle, causing the car to crash into a parked vehicle, police said. He was later found in a shed on private property, according to a report.
He was indicted on six felonies: burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; assault-family violence by impeding breath; unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon; and two charges of evading arrest in a vehicle with a previous conviction, all third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and evading arrest on foot with a previous conviction, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
Alexander was released from the Brazos County Jail on July 23 on $115,000 bond.