Brazos County grand jury indicts 19

A Bryan man accused of assaulting a woman multiple times and a College Station man who was arrested in September after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting another person were among 19 people indicted Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.

An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.

• Lonnie Earl Fields Jr., 33, is accused of assaulting a woman multiple times, including grabbing her by the neck, threatening her with a knife and throwing items at her, police said.

Fields was indicted Thursday on a second-degree charge of burglary of a habitation, and third-degree felony charges of assault of a family member with previous convictions and continuous violence against the family.

Court records show Fields has been arrested numerous times in Brazos County; in 2014, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to choking and assaulting a woman in 2009, according to The Eagle’s archives. Fields remains in the Brazos County Jail on $293,000 bond.