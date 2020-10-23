Brazos County grand jury indicts 17

A College Station woman accused of breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a baseball bat and a Bryan man who was arrested in December on accusations he attacked a man at a local bar with a bottle were among 17 people indicted Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• According to a police report, officers were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. on April 21 to the Oak Creek Townhomes on Jaguar Drive, where a woman reported being attacked by 30-year-old College Station resident Matika Deanna Lishay Sterling, the ex-girlfriend of a man staying at the townhome.
The victim told police she and the man heard the sound of glass breaking, and when she opened her bedroom door, Sterling attacked her with a baseball bat. The man intervened, and Sterling eventually left, the woman told police.
When interviewed by police at her apartment, Sterling admitted that she had entered the home with a baseball bat and intended to assault her ex-boyfriend, according to the police report.
Sterling was indicted Thursday on a charge of second-degree felony burglary of a habitation, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. She was released from the Brazos County Jail on April 21 on $5,000 bond.
• According to Bryan police, around 1 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2019, officers were dispatched to a bar on North Bryan Avenue on the report of a fight. A caller said the person involved was Bryan resident Eusebio Reyes, now 41, who was gone when officers arrived.
Authorities said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was unconscious and surrounded by blood and broken glass. He was transported to a local hospital.
The bar’s bouncer said he did not see the fight but saw a man leaving after the incident. Authorities were shown surveillance footage, which showed a man punching the victim and leaving him unconscious. The man threw a glass bottle at the victim’s head, kicked him and left, a police report notes.
Police spotted Reyes driving nearby and attempted to stop him, but his car did not stop for four more blocks. According to officials, once Reyes pulled over, he did not comply with police instructions.
Reyes was indicted Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
He was released from the Brazos County Jail on Dec. 12 on $40,500 bond.
