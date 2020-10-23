Brazos County grand jury indicts 17

A College Station woman accused of breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a baseball bat and a Bryan man who was arrested in December on accusations he attacked a man at a local bar with a bottle were among 17 people indicted Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.

An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.

• According to a police report, officers were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. on April 21 to the Oak Creek Townhomes on Jaguar Drive, where a woman reported being attacked by 30-year-old College Station resident Matika Deanna Lishay Sterling, the ex-girlfriend of a man staying at the townhome.

The victim told police she and the man heard the sound of glass breaking, and when she opened her bedroom door, Sterling attacked her with a baseball bat. The man intervened, and Sterling eventually left, the woman told police.

When interviewed by police at her apartment, Sterling admitted that she had entered the home with a baseball bat and intended to assault her ex-boyfriend, according to the police report.