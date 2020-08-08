Brazos County GOP selects Russ Ford as Pct. 2 commissioner candidate

The Republican Party of Brazos County announced Saturday that it has selected Russ Ford as its nominee for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Republican Party chair David Hilburn said in a phone interview that seven people applied to be the party’s nominee, including Chuck Konderla, who has been serving as the precinct’s commissioner since June 16 after Brazos County Judge Duane Peters appointed him to the post following the May 19 death of Sammy Catalena. Hilburn said that the 11-person selection body consisted of himself and 10 Precinct 2 chairs. They interviewed all seven applicants early Saturday and then began the voting process.
"We’re very happy with our selection. We’re excited to have Russ Ford be the Republican nominee,” Hilburn said. “We had seven applicants, and all seven were qualified. From a party standpoint, it’s a very good problem to have where any of seven options make you proud.”
Because Catalena’s death occurred after the March 3 primary election, each party was tasked with choosing a candidate for the ballot in November. The local Democratic Party chose Jane Sherman as its candidate in an online meeting last week. Precinct 2 is in the eastern part of Brazos County.
Ford, a member of the Texas A&M class of 1982, works locally at the civil engineering firm Lockwood Andrews Newnam Inc. He is married to Vickie Sheffield Ford, and they have three daughters and three grandchildren.
In a phone interview after being selected, Ford said he was excited to be his party’s nominee. A lifelong Republican who grew up in Waco, Ford said his parents both served as Republican Party chairs in Falls County. He said he understands the needs of the county’s more rural residents and will focus on those needs if elected.
“I’m a lifelong Republican and I really believe in fiscal responsibility — and in being accountable,” Ford said. “I want to focus on roads and transportation needs out in the county, but I am also concerned, like those in the city, about rising taxes. I want to be fiscally conservative and also enhance the quality of life here in Brazos County.”
Ford said he has never run for elected office, outside of serving as a Republican precinct chair, but added he has worked on a number of campaigns, including that of former U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, who recently won the Republican nominee for the open U.S. House District 17 seat.
Ford said he was a neighbor of Catalena and would be honored to follow in his footsteps if elected.
“He did the right thing even when people weren’t watching,” Ford said of the late commissioner.
Ford also praised Konderla, who was not chosen by the party’s precinct chairs, and said Konderla was the first person to call and congratulate him after the vote.
“Chuck, in my opinion, has nothing but friends in this community and is nothing but well-liked here. Judge Peters made a great decision in choosing Chuck in the interim, and I’m looking forward to working with him. Our Democratic opponent is a really strong candidate.”
Konderla told The Eagle late Saturday afternoon that he will gladly advocate on Ford’s behalf in his bid for the seat. He also said he is open to serving Brazos County in some capacity in the future.
“It was an enormous honor to be appointed to this position after the loss of Commissioner Sammy Catalena,” Konderla said. “I want to focus on doing the best job I can for the citizens of Brazos County, in particular those of Precinct 2, through Nov. 3, while doing anything I can to support Russ Ford in his bid. I called Russ earlier to congratulate him and offer my support and help in his campaign.”
