Brazos County flu cases down from same time last year

Flu cases are down significantly from a year ago in Brazos County, a health district official said last week — a byproduct, she explained, of health practices designed to limit transmission of the coronavirus and a vigorous public health push for people to get vaccinated for the flu.

Sara Mendez, the health district’s support services manager, told The Eagle on Friday that from Oct. 1, 2020 through Jan. 9, 2021, a total of 958 flu or flu-like cases have been reported to the health district. That is down from 2,859 combined cases in the same time frame one year ago, Mendez said.

“The prevention measures of COVID are also the same prevention measures for the flu — wearing the mask and social distancing, and especially the hand washing,” Mendez said. “Also, this year there has been a strong public health message to get your flu shots, because we don’t want to see the increase in complications from flu along with what’s already going on with COVID in our hospitalizations.”