Brazos County flu cases down from same time last year

Flu cases are down significantly from a year ago in Brazos County, a health district official said last week — a byproduct, she explained, of health practices designed to limit transmission of the coronavirus and a vigorous public health push for people to get vaccinated for the flu.
Sara Mendez, the health district’s support services manager, told The Eagle on Friday that from Oct. 1, 2020 through Jan. 9, 2021, a total of 958 flu or flu-like cases have been reported to the health district. That is down from 2,859 combined cases in the same time frame one year ago, Mendez said.
“The prevention measures of COVID are also the same prevention measures for the flu — wearing the mask and social distancing, and especially the hand washing,” Mendez said. “Also, this year there has been a strong public health message to get your flu shots, because we don’t want to see the increase in complications from flu along with what’s already going on with COVID in our hospitalizations.”
Flu season typically starts at the beginning of October and runs through March, Mendez said, with spikes possible at other times of the year. She said the 2019-20 flu season was a particularly severe one, but even so, this year’s numbers are quite low. In recent weeks, media outlets around the country have reported similarly low flu numbers so far this year.
“For sure, last year was a bad season, and the vaccine match wasn’t as good last year,” Mendez said.
Mendez said it isn’t too late to get a flu vaccination, and that February is often a peak month for influenza in the area. She added that flu treatments are available for those who do become ill from an influenza virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance saying that individuals should not receive a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.
“COVID-19 vaccines should be given alone with at least 14 days either before or after you get any other vaccines, including a flu vaccine,” the CDC website reads. “This is because there is currently limited information on the safety and effectiveness of getting other vaccines at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine. As more information becomes available, this recommendation may change.”
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, for the week ending Jan. 16, flulike illness has been reported in most Brazos Valley counties. In Brazos County, rapid tests have come back positive for influenza, the DSHS reports.