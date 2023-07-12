The Texas Historical Commission honored and awarded three Brazos County establishments for their beneficial influence on the area during Tuesday’s Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting.

The Brazos County Historical Commission (BCHC), Smith Dairy Queen and Readfields Meat & Deli were awarded by the Texas Historical Commission for the positive effect they have had on the Bryan-College Station community.

BCHC was again awarded the 2022 Distinguished Service Award for its active and well-balanced preservation program. The program, which was instituted by the state of Texas in 1936, is responsible for selecting and installing local historical markers and preserving historic buildings, sites, artifacts, documents and other pieces of Texas history in Brazos County.

Henry Mayo, BCHC chairman, said he is happy the commission recognizes how active BCHC is in the community.

“Preserving history is very important,” he said. “Knowing history is a big part of the education of the citizens to know and honor who has been here before and the accomplishments that they have done.”

BCHC is responsible for preserving and telling the history of African Americans in Brazos County, Mayo said. This effort includes the Boonville Cemetery and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Bryan.

“We meet monthly and we do have a lot of committee work,” Mayo said. “We work toward identifying subjects that need a historical marker. Just being an active group of volunteers is deserving of these awards from the state historical commission.”

What opened in 1947 as a small café, is now one of the largest, single family-owned Dairy Queen chains in Texas. Smith Dairy Queen was awarded one of two Texas Treasure Business Awards.

Omar Smith of Bryan invested in a Dairy Queen machine for the front of Smitty’s Grill, making a small profit on the machine until a Dairy Queen franchise representative approached Smith in 1949. The next year, Smith built five stores, officially beginning his career as a Dairy Queen franchise owner.

Following Smith’s death in 1980, his son Terry managed the store for 31 years. After Terry’s death in 2011, his wife, Karen, and family now own and operate the store.

Randy Haynes, former member of BCHC and current senior project planner for the city of Bryan, played a large role in researching and submitting an application for the award on behalf of the Smith family.

“Everybody in town knows about it, but I think it’s important that we document it and recognize it,” Haynes said at Tuesday’s meeting. “It was really nice to finally convince the state of Texas that Smith Dairy Queen is a real business and not just a franchise.”

John and Virginia Ruffino, both children of Italian immigrants who migrated to the Brazos Valley, opened Readfields Meats & Deli in 1960. Since its opening, the family-owned business has provided quality customer service for over six decades, said Vicki Smith-Dicky while presenting the Texas Treasure Business Award.

“Besides the quality of products and service they offer, they also provide numerous jobs in our area,” Smith-Dicky said at Tuesday’s meeting. “They also strongly believe in giving back to our community.”

After John Ruffino passed away in 1970, his three sons, Richard, Larry and Roland, began managing the business. Richard Ruffino said the award is a tribute to his parents’ hard work and the values they instilled in their sons.

“We’re blessed to be in this great community … where local supports local,” he said. “Our parents taught us early on that customer service was the key ingredient to a successful business. As well as having quality, you have to take care of your customer. We learned that at an early age and we’re continuing to do it today.”

Beyond owning and operating Readfields Meat & Deli, Richard and his brothers manage Ruffino Meats and Food Service which delivers quality meet across Central Texas. Through their businesses, Richard said getting to serve and work with the Brazos County is an honor.

“We know a lot of people, we’ve met a lot of people through our business, that we didn’t know,” he said. “It’s very gratifying, very satisfying to talk to our customers and they let us know how much they enjoy trading with us. It’s very satisfying to feel like you’re maybe doing something right.”