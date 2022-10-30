Brazos County elections administrator sheds light on election process

Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock provided some insight into how the elections process works after ballots are cast and before results become official.

Unofficial results are released on Election Night, which include vote totals from early voting, ballots by mail and ballots cast on Election Day, Hancock said. Some ballots are not received by Election Night, though, Hancock noted. Defective mail ballots and military and overseas voters have six days after the election to get ballots turned in. Provisional ballots also have six days after Election Day to be qualified.

“There are several reasons why those numbers will fluctuate,” Hancock said.

Although a hybrid system is used to count ballots at polling centers, Hancock said voting machines are never connected to the internet.

“Even though it’s a piece of paper that it prints out on, some people are still concerned because it is done electronically,” Hancock said. “There is still some thought out there that maybe there are hackers out there hacking into our system. …

“I just want to assure people that those machines are never, never ever hooked to the internet at all for any reason. If there has to be any new software updates or anything, our vendor comes and installs them in person.”

Early voting continues through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will be asked for identification at polling centers. Valid forms of ID include a voter ID card, a valid Texas drivers license or a passport.

There are five early voting sites in Brazos County:

Brazos County Elections Administration Office (McLeod Training Room): 300 East William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan

Arena Hall: 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan

Galilee Baptist Church: 804 N. Logan in Bryan

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility: 1603 Graham Road in College Station

College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Community Room): 1101 Texas Ave. in College Station

In past elections, Brazos County tends to have 50% of voters cast their ballots in early voting with the other 50% voting on Election Day, according to Hancock. As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, there had been 13,038 early votes cast, according to Hancock.

Usually, the last two days of early voting are among the busiest, Hancock told The Eagle earlier this month. She noted the slowest days are typically Wednesdays for those looking to beat lines.

With a number of federal, state and local races, Hancock has suggested voters view sample ballots ahead of time to gather an idea of who to vote for before entering the polls. To view sample ballots and see more voting information in Brazos County, visit brazosvotes.org.