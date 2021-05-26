Brazos County Detention Center clears COVID-19 benchmark

After several consecutive weeks without positive coronavirus cases, the Brazos County Detention Center met state requirements to cease reporting daily COVID-19 numbers to state officials, Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky told the county’s commissioners Tuesday morning.
Kevin Stuart, chief deputy for corrections at the sheriff’s office, said the jail will continue the protocols of mandatory mask-wearing for officers, initially isolating new people and screening individuals for the coronavirus as they come in.
Potential positive cases in the future will be reported, Stuart explained. He said that if someone comes in as a positive case, it’s easier to manage than if a positive virus case emerges among the jail’s general population.
“We’re still evaluating backing off of any protocols — all those protocols are still in place,” Stuart said. Jails were among the entities exempt from Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order banning the requiring of masks in most public spaces. “Our goal has been to eradicate and eliminate the virus as best as possible.”
In some places, jails have been sites of high coronavirus transmission. In July, two Brazos County jail dormitories were locked down after 24 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 along with eight staff members. According to previous reporting from The Eagle, then-Sheriff Chris Kirk reported 28 total cases among inmates and jail staff; by mid-September, those numbers were down considerably and have remained low since. One person, a 49-year-old man, died Aug. 11 after contracting the coronavirus while in the Brazos County Jail.
“Chief Stuart and his folks along with Chief [Paul] Martinez have done a great job of navigating us through this by putting protocols in place to keep everybody safe,” Dicky said.
Two employees have been battling complications resulting from the virus for months, but overall case numbers among employees have been low in 2021.
The jail held 585 people — 552 men and 63 women — as of Tuesday morning, Dicky said. The number of people held in the jail — reported each week to the county’s commissioners — has, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, remained considerably below pre-pandemic levels. In summer 2019, the number of people in the jail regularly neared 700.
Stuart said some pretrial bond releases for nonviolent offenses have contributed to the lower numbers.
“The way that we’ve had to separate and isolate; we would not have been able to do it with the population where it was. We’ve had to spread out across the entire building, and it’s staff and space-intensive,” Stuart said.
Dicky, Stuart and Martinez said the sheriff’s office doesn’t have precise data on the number of employees who have received COVID-19 vaccines.
“I know a lot of folks have taken advantage of it, and I know a few who have said that they’re not going to,” Stuart said.
Martinez, chief deputy for enforcement at sheriff’s office, praised Stuart and the jail employees for “leading the charge” against the virus in the jail and researching best practices to keep people safe. Martinez said the entire office is following the jail’s lead on protocols for the time being because the staffs interact with each other.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry praised the sheriff’s office for largely keeping COVID-19 out of the jail in recent months.
“They’ve done a really good job of isolating incoming inmates, keeping the place really clean and following all the protocols,” Berry said. “I’m really pleased with the job they’ve done.”
Additionally, the Commissioners Court unanimously approved a measure to rescind the mask use requirement in common areas of the Brazos County Courthouse. Face coverings are still required in courtrooms and at the voir dire jury selection process.