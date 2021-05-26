Brazos County Detention Center clears COVID-19 benchmark

“Chief Stuart and his folks along with Chief [Paul] Martinez have done a great job of navigating us through this by putting protocols in place to keep everybody safe,” Dicky said.

Two employees have been battling complications resulting from the virus for months, but overall case numbers among employees have been low in 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The jail held 585 people — 552 men and 63 women — as of Tuesday morning, Dicky said. The number of people held in the jail — reported each week to the county’s commissioners — has, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, remained considerably below pre-pandemic levels. In summer 2019, the number of people in the jail regularly neared 700.

Stuart said some pretrial bond releases for nonviolent offenses have contributed to the lower numbers.

“The way that we’ve had to separate and isolate; we would not have been able to do it with the population where it was. We’ve had to spread out across the entire building, and it’s staff and space-intensive,” Stuart said.

Dicky, Stuart and Martinez said the sheriff’s office doesn’t have precise data on the number of employees who have received COVID-19 vaccines.