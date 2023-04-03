Thomas Cavaness has been elected as the Brazos County Democratic Party’s new chair.

Cavaness lives in Bryan and has been a professional campaign staffer for Democratic candidates in Texas, Colorado and Maine for the past 15 years. Most recently, Cavaness served as campaign manager for Janet Dudding’s statewide campaign for Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. He is a small business owner and a Texas Army National Guard veteran.

Cavaness’ background includes recruiting, training, managing and retaining volunteers. He has worked with county and state parties, including the Texas Democratic Party and various county parties in Texas. He has advised and volunteered for local candidates and has worked with local groups, including the Texas Aggie Democrats and BCS Young Democrats.