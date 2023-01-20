 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos County Crimestoppers seeks info in Hindu temple theft

Video courtesy of the Brazos County Crimestoppers.

The Brazos County Crimestoppers is seeking information about a theft at the Hindu Society of Brazos Valley's Shri Omkarnath Temple south of College Station.

Surveillance cameras showed two individuals outside the Hindu temple in the early morning hours of Jan. 11. These individuals are alleged to have stolen a donation box and a safe with a combined worth of thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call local law enforcement officials or the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

