Brazos County COVID-19 vaccination information

WHO’S BEING VACCINATED NOW: The state of Texas, including Brazos County, is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A — front-line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities — and Phase 1B — people over 65 or people over the age of 16 with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19. These medical conditions include:
• Cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
• Solid organ transplantation
• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease
• Type 2 diabetes mellitus
WHERE CAN I GET A VACCINE: You can look at availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Brazos County at the Department of State Health Service’s website.
The DSHS asks patients to contact vaccine providers in advance to confirm vaccination location and hours, availability of doses and that patients are eligible to receive the vaccine at that site. Not all providers are vaccinating the public or people in all priority groups. The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status.
CHI St. Joseph Health has been named the vaccination hub in Brazos County by the state. St. Joseph is working from the Brazos Center to serve the county’s vaccination hub for those eligible to receive the vaccine. However, the Brazos Center will not be a “just show up” location. Patients will receive a specific date and time to receive a vaccine.
HOW TO SIGN UP: There is currently a waiting list to receive the vaccine through St. Joseph at the Brazos Center’s vaccination hub. You can sign up to get on the waiting list at www.st-joseph.org/covidvaccine. You do not need to be a patient of St. Joseph’s to register on the waiting list.
Vaccines are given on a first-come, first-served basis and appointments will be limited to the number of vaccines St. Joseph has. As St. Joseph receives additional vaccines, more appointments will become available. Patients’ names will remain on a waiting list until they have been contacted by one a St. Joseph staff member to schedule an appointment.
Several other health care providers in Brazos County are offering vaccine sign ups. In order to best serve the community, the Brazos County Health District asks only adding your name to one provider’s waiting list. Those who already registered with another provider and would like to sign up for the community clinic are asked to call that provider to remove their name from their waiting list once they have a confirmed vaccine appointment. The other vaccine providers in the area include:
• Baylor Scott & White Health
• The Physicians Centre Hospital (You can also call 979-731-3930 and leave a voice mail.)
• Brookshire Brothers
• H-E-B
• Kroger
Texas A&M University has been approved to be a vaccine distributor at three locations in three locations in Brazos County — the College of Medicine, the College of Pharmacy and Student Health Services. Currently, A&M has not received enough doses of the vaccine to meet the university’s needs. On Jan. 11, A&M received 100 vaccine doses, which have been distributed mostly to those working in clinics. A&M officials have said the university is still in the process of vaccinating clinical employees and also is moving to vaccinate A&M’s Phase 1B populations as the vaccine becomes available. Once A&M receives sufficient quantities of the vaccine and when allowed by the state, it would then move to other populations.
VOLUNTEER INFO: Those wishing to volunteer at the Brazos Center’s vaccination hub can register at timecounts.org/bv-vaccinehub/forms/51501.
WHO’S IN PHASE 1C AND WHEN WILL THEY BE VACCINATED: The DSHS hasn’t defined who is in Phase 1C or when 1C vaccinations will begin.
KEEP IN MIND: The demand for vaccines is high, but the supply is low. Health officials are reminding people to be patient. Details are changing and updates will be provided when warranted. Right now, there are no “walk-up” vaccines. Those eligible must register for an appointment to receive the vaccine with a health care provider.
SOURCES: Department of State Health Services, Brazos County Health District