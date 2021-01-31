Brazos County COVID-19 vaccination information

Texas A&M University has been approved to be a vaccine distributor at three locations in three locations in Brazos County — the College of Medicine, the College of Pharmacy and Student Health Services. Currently, A&M has not received enough doses of the vaccine to meet the university’s needs. On Jan. 11, A&M received 100 vaccine doses, which have been distributed mostly to those working in clinics. A&M officials have said the university is still in the process of vaccinating clinical employees and also is moving to vaccinate A&M’s Phase 1B populations as the vaccine becomes available. Once A&M receives sufficient quantities of the vaccine and when allowed by the state, it would then move to other populations.