Brazos County COVID-19 vaccination hub to open registration to entire community at 5 p.m.
breaking

COVID Vaccination

Brazos County's COVID-19 vaccination hub is at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

 Cassie Stricker

Appointments at the Brazos County COVID-19 vaccination hub were set to open to the entire community at 5 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the vaccine hub at the Brazos Center had a large number of unfilled appointments for this week, with more than 1,500 slots available.

Anyone who is 50 or older and interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccination was urged to visit brazoshub.com to schedule an appointment before 5 p.m.

At 5 p.m., the appointment site will open for anyone 18 year old and older interested in scheduling a time to receive the vaccine.

Concerned about COVID-19?

