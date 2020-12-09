Brazos County COVID-19 case total surpasses 10,000; 111 new cases and one death reported Wednesday

The Brazos County Health District reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and the county's 97th virus-related death.

Officials said the latest death was a woman in her 70s who had been treated after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The 111 new cases reported Wednesday is the most new cases reported in a single day since Sept. 4. The county's overall total number of cases is 10,085.

Of those cases, officials said Wednesday, 803 remain active and 9,185 are considered recovered.

Officials said 14% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Twenty-three Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Wednesday, which is one less than Tuesday's total.

Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 87%, according to the health department, with intensive care units in the county 77% full.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.24% on Wednesday. Health officials said 109,132 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.