Brazos County couple opens Kitchen Tune-Up location
Brazos County couple opens Kitchen Tune-Up location

Local residents Jeff and Mary Fillmore have opened Kitchen Tune-Up in Bryan-College Station.

Kitchen Tune-Up in a nationwide kitchen remodeling company based out of South Dakota. Bryan-College Station’s Kitchen Tune-Up will also serve homeowners in Huntsville, Willis, Riverside, Bedias, New Waverly, Richards, Anderson, Iola and Waterwood.

“We value our customers and the communities we serve. Our mission is to make our customers vision a reality,” said Jeff Fillmore in a statement. “By using the highest quality products, outstanding team members and excellent craftsmen, we will complete kitchen projects in an efficient and timely manner.”

Kitchen Tune-Up’s services include one-day tune-up; cabinet painting, refacing and redooring; and installation of new cabinets. The company offers remodeling for residential and commercial customers.

“We are so proud to be part of a company that has built its reputation on trust, top service and amazing results,” Mary Fillmore said in a statement. “You truly cannot put a price tag on the joy that these transformations will create for our customers and their families.”

