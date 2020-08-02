Brazos County continues to see drop in active COVID-19 numbers; 13 new cases reported Sunday

The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued a downward trend on Sunday, extending to 12 the number of consecutive days health officials have reported a drop in active cases.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District reported 13 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases seen in the county since the start of the pandemic in March to 3,922.
The number of new cases Sunday was the lowest since July 20, when 10 new cases were reported.
The active number of cases — 525 on Sunday — was the lowest since June 17, when 507 cases were considered active.
Health officials reported 198 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, a 39% drop over the prior seven-day period, when 327 new cases were reported. The number of active cases has dropped by 385 since July 21, and by 802 since July 8 when an all-time high of 1,327 active cases was reported.
To date, 45 Brazos County residents have died after contracting the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The last death, a woman in her 30s who had been hospitalized, was reported Tuesday.
Last week, a Health District spokeswoman credited the increasing use of masks in the county as the primary factor behind the drop in new and active cases.
There were 27 Brazos County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized on Sunday, an increase of two people from Saturday’s reported figures.
Sunday’s hospital bed occupancy in Brazos County was 64%. Official said intensive care units in the county were 78% full on Sunday.
On Saturday, the last date figures were posted at the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services website, 70 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the seven-county region of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Washington, Leon and Robertson counties. Three intensive care unit beds were available in the region, according to the state figures, and 117 hospital beds were open.
Texas health officials did not report daily case counts for COVID-19 patients on Sunday, citing an upgrade to the system used to process lab reports.
On Saturday, there were 9,539 new cases of COVID-19 and 268 new deaths reported across the state,