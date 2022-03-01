Brazos County considered high-level COVID-19 community, but next update should reflect improving numbers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched a new tool for people to see if their county is considered to be at a low, medium or high risk of COVID-19 spread.
The tool, which uses data about hospital beds in use, hospital admissions and the number of new cases in an area, lists Brazos County as high; however, the tool is using data from last week. Mary Parrish, public information officer for the Brazos County Health District, said the level should be downgraded when the data is updated.
“Because we had more than 200 cases over the past seven days last week, that automatically kicks us into the medium and high level, and because we had greater than 10 COVID admissions per 100,000 (people), and greater than 10% of our inpatient beds were due to COVID, boom there we go,” she said.
Parrish said Brazos County could soon be in the low category if the number of new cases and the number of hospitalizations continue to trend downward.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Brazos County saw fewer than a dozen new cases Monday with a seven-day average of 21.
The Brazos County Health District reported six residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. The state’s Trauma Service Area N, which includes the Brazos County and six other Brazos Valley counties, showed a 2.02% hospitalization rate as of Sunday.
The state data also showed there were 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region — two admitted in the past 24 hours — with 143 available hospital beds.
The CDC tool allows people to search their county to see the risk level, along with mask recommendations to help people take precautions against COVID-19 in their community. The low, medium and high risks serve as a guideline, Parrish said.
According to the CDC website, people in communities considered high level are encouraged to wear a mask indoors in public, receive the recommended COVID-19 vaccinations and booster and get tested if they have symptoms. Those at risk for severe illness should take additional precautions.
She said the county expects to see small spikes following spring break, but not to the level of what the county saw following Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Burleson, Grimes, Milam, Robertson and Washington counties are all also considered to be at a high risk level.
Madison and Leon counties are at a low level. According to the to the CDC website, the two recommendations for people considered to be in a low category are to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and get tested if they have symptoms.
Montgomery and Harris counties are considered a medium level, with the CDC recommending people at high risk for severe illness wear a mask and take other precautions as needed, be fully vaccinated against the virus and get tested if they have symptoms.
A key for Brazos County to get into the low level category and stay there, Parrish said, is for people to get vaccinated and boosted. As of Monday, she said, Brazos County has a vaccination rate of 53.52% of people who are at least 5 years old. About one-fifth of the county’s residents have gone on to get the booster shot, she said.
COVID-19 vaccines are available in the county, she said, and the Brazos County Health District offers vaccines at its Bryan office Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. The Health District offers after-hours vaccine clinics from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month, beginning today.
The clinic does not require patients to make an appointment or bring an ID, insurance or proof of residency.
The Brazos County Health District also has a team that can go into the community to offer vaccines.
“We just want to make sure that we get everybody vaccinated, so that way we can get back into that low category,” Parrish said.
For more information about the vaccine clinics, contact the Brazos County Health District at 361-4440 or ltaylor@brazoscountytx.gov. The CDC tool to check a county’s community risk level, as well as the chart explaining how the level is calculated, is available at go.theeagle.com/cdc.