Brazos County considered high-level COVID-19 community, but next update should reflect improving numbers

The state data also showed there were 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region — two admitted in the past 24 hours — with 143 available hospital beds.

The CDC tool allows people to search their county to see the risk level, along with mask recommendations to help people take precautions against COVID-19 in their community. The low, medium and high risks serve as a guideline, Parrish said.

According to the CDC website, people in communities considered high level are encouraged to wear a mask indoors in public, receive the recommended COVID-19 vaccinations and booster and get tested if they have symptoms. Those at risk for severe illness should take additional precautions.

She said the county expects to see small spikes following spring break, but not to the level of what the county saw following Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Burleson, Grimes, Milam, Robertson and Washington counties are all also considered to be at a high risk level.

Madison and Leon counties are at a low level. According to the to the CDC website, the two recommendations for people considered to be in a low category are to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and get tested if they have symptoms.