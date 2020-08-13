Brazos County community helps reunite woman with lost dog

After four weeks of searching, Megan Murray got the call Sunday morning that her dog, Bella Grace, had been found and captured.
Murray drove to the area on Tabor Road where a humane trap was located, leaped out of the car and sprinted toward the dachshund, who was still wearing the pink bandana on her collar that she had on the day she went missing.
Bella vanished July 11 after Murray’s car was hit by a man believed to have been driving while intoxicated on Texas 6 in north Bryan. The dog had been ejected from Murray’s lap and ran from the scene in a panic. Since then, the community has helped Murray look for Bella. According to College Station’s Judy LeUnes, an animal rights advocate who offered her time and network connections to assist Murray, between 100 and 150 volunteers from the area have played some part in the search for the dog.
“It was amazing, not only all the calls that came in from the community, but how accurate the [sightings of Bella] were because she had her collar and scarf,” LeUnes said. “The real heroes are community members who saw her, and who donated food, time and money. The outreach was unbelievable and something like I’ve never seen before.”
None were more dedicated, though, than Murray. She camped out in places where Bella had been spotted by passers-by. For the first two weeks, Murray said she spent her time sitting out in patches of grass across the county, holding toys and laundry that would carry a scent, potentially drawing Bella to her. She barely ate and suffered heat stress, which exacerbated the struggle she was already enduring due to the concussion she received in the car crash. She canceled her plans to take a new job in Austin.
Many people spotted Bella, including Murray. But each time, the excited screams of well-meaning volunteers would push the dog to run away in fear, Murray said.
Amanda Gray, a local mental health practitioner, had been inspired to join the search early on, feeling called to use her skills in counseling to assist Murray. She could see that Murray’s world was falling apart without Bella.
“As time progressed, [Murray] was just declining more and more,” Gray said. “I thought, ‘I’m going to use my critical skills to take data and start tracking this dog.’ ”
Gray researched every reported sighting of Bella from the public, noting the time, location and direction Bella was traveling. She used this information to create a map detailing Bella’s movements. This map was then used by a volunteer animal relocation group from Cedar Park known as “But Now I’m Found” that had read about Bella Grace online. The group reached out in late July to assist Murray.
According to Gray, the group used Bella’s patterns of movement from Gray’s map to pinpoint where the dog might be. Cameras were set up, as were humane traps with appointed spotters. On Sunday morning, Bella finally entered one of those traps.
“It was the best day of my life,” Murray said, noting how Bella took a few minutes to recognize her before giving her kisses through the bars of the trap.
Bella was checked out by a veterinarian and determined to be in good health. Now she and her Murray are inseparable again, sharing cuddles, pizza and constant companionship. Murray has decided to remain in Brazos County, with plans to write a children’s book about Bella’s journey, and with hopes to start a foundation similar to “But Now I’m Found” so she can help other pet owners.
“I think that bond with Bella is what kept [Murray] going, and I think God kept her going,” Gray said. “I honestly believe God has big plans for [Murray] and Bella, and I think God will take [what was] a tragedy and use it for something beautiful in our community.”
