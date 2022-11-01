Brazos County commissioners to discuss burn ban next week

The Brazos County Commissioner’s Court is expected to discuss the county’s burn ban at its scheduled meeting next Tuesday.

At this Tuesday’s meeting, Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford asked Brazos County Judge Duane Peters to consider discussing the burn ban next week and for the court to hear a report from Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County.

County commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a burn ban on Oct. 25. Currently, 110 out of 254 Texas counties are under a burn ban, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Those figures include Grimes, Milam, Robertson and Washington counties.

“The index numbers are better,” Ford said. “Two of our neighboring counties have removed the burn ban. If we only looked at Democrat Road where I live out there I’ve gotten 3 inches of rain over the last week. Although I know that’s not county-wide, so I don’t think we’re quite ready for that, but I’d like to address it next week.”

Peters did not further the conversation, but agreed to put the burn ban on the court’s agenda for next week’s meeting.

College Station received 1.79 inches of rain on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Houston. As of Tuesday, College Station was 10.31 inches below average rainfall for the year, according to the NWS. The NWS forecasts a 70% chance of precipitation on Friday.

According to the county website guidelines, burning is limited to one hour after sunrise to one hour before sunset during a burn ban. Residents can burn brush, leaves, untreated lumber or any other natural product on the land from which it was cleared, but not insulation, treated or painted lumber, plastics, sheetrock, shingles, carpet, rubber products, paints, oils or any unnatural products. The guidelines also state that if the wind is under 6 or greater than 22 miles per hour, residences are not permitted to burn anything.