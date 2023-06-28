Brazos County’s Vote Center Review Committee proposed several election polling locations to the Brazos County Commissioners Court on Wednesday, including the proposal to reinstate Texas A&M University’s Memorial Student Center.

Kala Washington of Prairie View A&M spoke on what it was like at her school when their MSC polling location was pulled for early voting.

“Our numbers went down to one-fourth of the voters that we normally have. As you can see that is a large number when you are having your constituents’ voices heard,” she said. “This is an opportunity to be an example and to agree that you won’t stand for silencing 18-to-35-year olds.”

The purpose of the workshop was to discuss potential polling sites and allow for citizen feedback. While no formal action was taken during the meeting, commissioners will vote on official locations at a later date.

With the removal of Texas A&M’s MSC as a polling location for early voting last year, many students voiced their concerns and requested for the location to remain this year. The MSC is located in Precinct 3 of Commissioner Nancy Berry, who previously told The Eagle the MSC would be reinstated in future elections for both early voting and Election Day.

The MSC was open for Election Day last year and College Station City Hall was the alternate location for early voting. Multiple residents and students thanked the commissioners for considering the MSC going forward during the hear citizens portion of Wednesday’s meeting, while also advocating for voter rights.

Brennen Cwatanaphol, a Texas A&M senior, told the commissioners the MSC needs to remain a polling location and reflected on what happened last year.

“Decisions were continuously postponed until it was deemed too late to take remedial action,” he said. “And here we are again a year later, coming down to the wire, and still asking you to recover the MSC as an early voting location.”

Thomas Cavaness, chairman of the Brazos County Democratic Party, was part of the voting committee and spoke after Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock recommended the MSC return as an early voting location with Berry’s support.

“I am the most happy to see the Memorial Student Center return as an early voting and Election Day site. I have worked there as an election worker three times, and I have seen it be utilized by many people,” he said. “And they are already in kind of a rush to get there between classes or after work or whatever the case may be, so to give them the extra 15, 20, 30 minutes to go across ‘the street’ was really an undue burden, so I am grateful today that the county commission could rectify that.”

Elianor Vessalli, chairman of the Brazos County Republican Party, also addressed the commissioners.

“Yes, I stated that I was in favor of the location of the MSC,” she said. “But let me be clear, having it at College Station City Hall as it was down the road equidistant to what students maybe travel to go to classes on West campus or elsewhere, was not suppression of the vote.”

Vessalli went on to address the students who spoke during the meeting and said she wants students to be involved in the process.

“But, if you are coming here to this meeting not realizing that there have been months of work to determine what locations are willing to be open, what locations are ADA acceptable to be opened and how many volunteers we can have to work those locations, that means that you are yet not fully involved in the process,” she said. “Did you know that there is going to be an election this fall? Your ISD’s are going to have votes. … Your vote matters. … Continue to get engaged and educated, but a lot of people have been at the table … to work on these locations.”

After the meeting, Vessalli told The Eagle that while she uses the MSC to vote because it is close to where she lives, the MSC is not very accessible but is a compromise.

She also said that she doesn’t believe the students are “fully aware of all the layers of preparation and requirements that go into these processes.”

“And it is not just the students, I have the same conversation with residents as well,” she said.

Maggie Disanza, University of Texas at Austin student and Central Texas Campus Organizer for Texas Rising, read a letter on behalf of the Texas civil rights project during the meeting. After hearing Vessalli’s comments, Disanza said she disagreed.

“I am a little disappointed by the condescending tone that the GOP chair took toward not just, let’s get this clear — the people who are out here testifying today were not just students, we had a vast multi-generational, multi-party, group of people who were driving miles to come and testify before this court,” she said. “To say we aren’t familiar enough with the proceedings of commissioner’s court, local government, state government, is simply untrue. We are paid professional organizers; we literally do this for work. We are very familiar with not just the proceedings of the court but how to get commissioners and elected officials’ attention and make that change.”

In response to voter suppression, Disanza said that is what a lot of elected officials want people to believe.

“Voter suppression is insidious, it is hidden and it is not supposed to be overt. Because voter suppression is undemocratic, it is not a Texas value; it is not a value of the United States or Brazos County,” Disanza said. “But when 72,000 don’t have easy access to a polling location, we are disenfranchising them.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters told The Eagle after the meeting that he was happy to see the MSC reinstated.

“I really thought that the [College Station] City Hall worked well and the fact is we got buses to actually help pay and transport students from the MSC to the voting location over there,” he said. “So it wasn’t like we disenfranchised anybody.”

Officials from Brazos County and Texas A&M University Transportation Services partnered to provide bus service between A&M’s campus and College Station City Hall for the entire duration of 2022 early voting.

According to Kelly Brown, associate vice president for Texas A&M’s Division of Marketing and Communications, Transportation Services provided rides for 377 individuals on the early voting shuttle, though they had no way to discern how many of those were students as opposed to faculty or staff.

Brown said the total cost of the bus use was $15,303.50 for 110 hours of service during the two weeks of early voting, with the Brazos County Commissioners Court contributing $3,100.

Hancock released the proposals for polling sites and told commissioners the committee had to look at the current locations and make sure all were accessible, and under ADA compliance through completion of an ADA survey by a nonprofit organization.

Based on their recommended changes, Hancock said they found problem areas after redistricting and said legally there can be one vote center in a voting precinct and she found they had two different precincts that had multiple locations in them. New Zion Missionary Baptist Church and Church of the Nazarene are both in Precinct 17; and Texas A&M College of Medicine and Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church are both in Precinct 36, she said. In order to correct the issue, she said the committee proposed keeping Church of the Nazarene and Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church as they had a larger voter turnout.

The committee also found that a majority of the current locations had minor defects such as signage, door knobs, van accessible handicap parking. Hancock said that Galilee Baptist Church fixed all issues to be utilized as a location by installing a new ramp, extending the landing area and expanded their parking lot to include van accessible parking. Castle Heights Baptist Church, College Heights and Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church are all working to come into compliance, she said. The committee did not hear back from leaders of the Millican Community Center or Bryan Ballroom regarding if they wanted to be a current polling location, and were removed for consideration.

The six proposed polling locations per precinct include:

South Brazos County Emergency Service District #1 in Millican

College Station Utilities Maintenance and Training Facility in College Station

Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan

Zion Church of Kurten in Kurten

Parkway Baptist Church in College Station

College Heights Assembly of God in Bryan

First Baptist Church in Bryan

Beacon Baptist Church in Bryan

Milam Elementary in Bryan

Brazos County Elections Administration Building in Bryan

Memorial Student Center in College Station

Lincoln Center in College Station

College Station City Hall in College Station

College Station ISD Administration Building in College Station

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church in Bryan

Castle Heights Baptist Church in Bryan

St. Francis Episcopal Church in College Station

A&M Church of Christ in College Station

Arena Hall in Bryan

Brazos Center in Bryan

Wellborn Baptist Church in College Station

Living Hope Baptist Church in College Station

Church of the Nazarene in Bryan

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 in College Station

Hancock also said for clarification, Brazos County has one congressional district: District 10, one Senate District: District 5; two state representatives: 12 and 14; for the state board of education: District 10; four commissioners and four Justice of the Peace, four emergency services districts, three school districts, two cities, one special utility district, one municipal management districts, two municipal utility districts and 109 voting precincts.

Members of the committee include: Hancock, Berry, Vessalli, Brazos County Clerk Karen McQueen, Alma DeJesus of the Democratic Party, Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta, College Station City Secretary Tanya Smith, Tiffany Lee of the Bryan school district, Cari Horn of the College Station school district, Brazos County Elections Coordinator Krystal Ocon, Ebony Tennell of the Brazos County NAACP, Irma Pineda of the Brazos County Hispanic Forum and Stephen Senkel of Texas A&M’s Student Affairs.