Brazos County Commissioners remain at odds and absent in fight over tax rate

The Brazos County Commissioners Court was unable to hold its regular weekly meeting Tuesday since County Judge Duane Peters attended via Zoom from a conference in West Texas and Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford were absent.

“Although the judge is online via Zoom, we need three physically here to conduct the meeting. It’s five after 10 (a.m.), so we’re not going to be able to hold court today,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry said, as one of two commissioners on the dais, alongside Irma Cauley of Precinct 4.

Berry said she was frustrated by the Precinct 1 and 2 commissioners’ decisions to not attend for the second week in a row. Not only did it mean not being able to vote on the tax rate, but, with Peters’ virtual attendance, also not being able to approve four new hires at the Brazos County Jail or make an $80,000 budget amendment the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office needs to order food required to feed inmates for the remainder of the fiscal year.

This week marked the second meeting Aldrich and Ford have not attended over a disagreement about the proposed tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation. The proposed rate would raise 15.28% more property taxes from last year’s total property taxes, amounting to $14.4 million more than last year.

Aldrich and Ford believe the rate, which represents a 1 cent decline from last year’s overall tax rate, should be lower to limit the burden placed on property owners who will be paying more taxes due to increased property values.

“The situation that we find ourselves in is not what I think would be the best resolution, but it’s the only one that Commissioner Ford and I have available to us,” Aldrich said, adding that by not attending it ensures the rate they believe is too high does not get approved.

A quorum of three members physically present in the courtroom is required to hold the meeting — a requirement that was satisfied last week, but not this week — but four members of the court must be present to take action on the tax rate.

According to Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector Kirsteen Roe, the proposed rate would amount to $9.65 more per month — or $115.83 more per year — for a home valued at $305,000, which is the average home price in Brazos County.

“But I think paying $9 and change for adequate Sheriff’s Office and good roads and quality of life is important,” Berry said.

The proposed tax rate is comprised of a maintenance and operations rate of $0.443403 and debt service rate of $0.040097 — both per $100 valuation. If a vote cannot be taken on the tax rate before Sept. 29, the rate will automatically be set at the lowest possible rate called the no-new-revenue rate of $0.429411 per $100 valuation.

Ford and Aldrich both said they do not want to see a no-new-revenue rate, but that they would prefer that over the proposed rate, which would increase the amount of property taxes homeowners pay. Both commissioners said they want to have further discussion about the tax rate and propose a new rate that is greater than no-new-revenue rate but less than the current proposed rate.

Aldrich’s recommendations would be $0.4435 per $100 valuation or $0.4535 per $100 valuation. The $0.4435 rate would be neutral to the homeowner, he said, while the $0.4535 would support the ongoing expenses included in the budget that was adopted on Sept. 6, but would not add to the county’s general fund.

“That would be agreeable, but there is no sense of desire to reconsider,” he said.

“My desire would be to find some middle ground that we can agree on, and it would be a 5-0 vote,” Ford said.

In order to propose a new tax rate, the court would have to host another public hearing that is posted on the county’s website for seven days and in the newspaper for five days. After the public hearing, the court will have seven days to vote on the proposed rate, Bruce Erratt, general counsel for Brazos County, said. After the court votes on the proposed tax rate, then they have to levy the proposed rate, which is the vote that has been delayed by the absent commissioners.

Berry and Peters both said they are willing to have another workshop about the tax rate, but Aldrich and Ford must be there to negotiate a compromise.

“I have no issue having a workshop again if that would satisfy the two absent commissioners, as long as they would guarantee their appearance at the next court meeting for a tax rate vote regardless of the workshop outcome,” Peters wrote from the Far West Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association Conference.

“My fear is that they will continue to not show up for court and do their jobs as they have been elected to do, simply because they don’t agree with the majority of the court,” he continued. “This is absolutely unacceptable and should not be tolerated. … I will agree to give them additional time to voice their views, but only if they guarantee that they will come to court and do their jobs.”

Tuesday’s agenda included an item to discuss the tax rate; however, the next item on the agenda to vote on the proposed tax rate is the reason Aldrich and Ford chose not to attend.

“If a discussion of the tax rate had been on the agenda without an action item on the tax rate, then it would have been logical for Commissioner Ford and I to attend,” Aldrich said, saying it was not worth the risk to take with the vote included on the agenda also.

Ford said he has received more than 250 phone calls, text messages, emails and personal comments from people supporting him and Aldrich and encouraging him to continue fighting against the proposed tax rate.

“They backed us into this situation,” Ford said. “I have no other option. If we are not going to set that tax rate as a 15% increase, then I must do what I’m doing.”

Berry said the budget and tax rate are two of the most important responsibilities they have as commissioners.

“We approved a proposed tax rate that they did not vote for, so it was 3-to-2,” she said. “So they’re holding the court hostage for those items. But what they’re really doing is holding up county business.”

As long as at least three members of the five-person court are physically in attendance next week, they will be able to take action on all other items on the agenda that are not related to the tax rate.

“It’s important to me that we take care of business of Brazos County,” Cauley said. “With those two commissioners not showing up, we can’t even pay bills.”

Aldrich said he feels it is important for him to “take a stand,” based on what is available to him to represent Brazos County property taxpayers.

“That takes that takes priority over the day-to-day business of Brazos County,” he said. “All of the business on today’s agenda could have been taken care of if there had been three members of the Commissioners Court there and available.”

Peters said as no new revenue becomes a stronger possibility each week, county officials and department heads will begin looking at the budget to find areas that can be cut or frozen for the next year, including roads, joint economic ventures, building projects and other services.

“In my opinion, I think we need to be addressing that early on,” Peters said in regard to maintenance needs, such as roofs and air conditioning units. “Those kind of things take money, and it comes from fund balance to try to balance those kind of things. I’m very disappointed in our two commissioners. We all have our opinions about how things should operate, but you need to come up and take a vote on it. Win or lose, whether your side is successful or not, we all get elected to represent people. Frankly, I believe the three of us believe that we should drop the tax rate, but not to the degree that the other two believe we should.”

Berry said the county had to take $25 million out of its fund balance to pay an across-the-board 7½% cost of living increase to county employees – a decision that was approved unanimously among the commissioners. A no-new-revenue rate, she said, could require an additional $12 million to cover expenditures. If that cycle continues, she said, the county could deplete its fund balance going into the 2023-2024 budget.

Peters said he believes all the commissioners feel they have the taxpayers’ interests in mind, just in different ways with Aldrich and Ford looking at the short term, and Berry, Cauley and himself looking at the longer term.

The meeting impacted more than just county business as more than a half-dozen people who planned to speak during the “hear citizens” portion of the meeting were left without a platform. The group that came to the courthouse to speak about the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus being added to the county’s list of early voting locations instead took the opportunity to speak directly to the two present commissioners.

Tuesday’s agenda included a request from Ford, Pct. 2 commissioner, to discuss the MSC being an early voting location beginning in 2023; however, many in the group were there to advocate for it to be added for the election this November.

The next Commissioners Court regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 20 in the Brazos County Administration Building.