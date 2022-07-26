Brazos County Commissioners receive report on cost of medical examiner's office

The Brazos County Commissioners Court received a presentation during its weekly Tuesday morning meeting about what a medical examiner’s office in the county would require as far as staffing and funds.

Chris Knorr of the architectural engineering firm SmithGroup presented the information, showing the facility would need to be 16,000 gross square feet for a six-person staff based on the 232 autopsies performed in 2020. By 2030, the required staff members would grow to nine based on anticipated population growth.

The office could remain at nine staff members through 2070 based on those projections, he said.

The nine staff members would include two forensic pathologists, three investigators, two autopsy assistants and two administrators.

Knorr’s presentation included the anticipated project cost at the time of construction in 2025 and the base salary of the nine members. The project cost for the facility, including adjustments for escalation and soft costs, would be $22.5 million. The cost of salaries, not including benefits, would be approximately $806,000.

“It is quite an expensive facility, but it is one that has very specialized spaces,” he said, including in his presentation the needs of the facility for staff to do their jobs effectively.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said he expects the court to be about one or two months away from discussing committing funds to the project, and he anticipates the $22.5 million construction costs to come from American Rescue Plan funding. He said it will account for about half of the $44 million the county received through the plan.

“This was really the study that we needed to kind of see if we were going to move forward, and I’m confident that we will move forward on it,” Peters said.

He said the county last discussed constructing a medical examiner’s office in 2014 or 2015 through the Brazos Valley Council of Governments; however, the roadblock was funding.

“I think that is a great use for it,” Peters said about using COVID-19 relief funding. “It’s really a public health.”

Knorr noted in the presentation that a medical examiner’s office not only performs autopsies, but also can indicate medical trends in the community that could lead to important interventions to support public health.

Peters said any autopsies the county needs are done in Travis County, which means transportation costs in addition to the cost of the autopsy and of law enforcement officers traveling to observe them.

He called this cost “fairly significant” and said having a medical examiner’s office in Brazos County would also help the surrounding counties that make up the Brazos Valley, who also send bodies to Travis, Montgomery or Harris counties for autopsies.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich is confident there is capital funding available to construct the facility, but his concern comes with ongoing costs of operating the facility and funding of the staff.

He suggested the county look into the economic development impact a toxicology and forensic lab might have in the county and for it to be a regional hub.

Toxicology and histology services can be outsourced, Knorr said; however, those can be included in a medical examiner’s office to be used for other toxicology reports, such as for criminal investigations into people who are still living.

Aldrich said other questions to ask include what other entities would help pay for facility operations and how much money will be freed up to put toward a facility after the county stops having to transport for autopsies.

He and Peters both said the court will have to act quickly because relief funds must be committed to a project by 2024 and spent by 2026.

The current projected construction timeline would be in 2025 “if we’re moving forward and not dragging our feet,” Peters said.

Peters and Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry said the investigators housed in the medical examiner’s office also would help justices of the peace in responding to inquests.

“This is something that the county has needed for a long time, and so I’m excited that we’re approaching it,” Berry said.

Berry said she heard from a woman Tuesday who said she waited three hours for a justice of the peace to declare her husband deceased after she found him in the bathroom following a heart attack.

“If we had a medical examiner’s office, they would send out an inspector immediately, so there wouldn’t be the delay in getting them pronounced dead,” Berry said. “The autopsies themselves are taking sometimes as much as several months to get completed. We wouldn’t have that kind of delay. And the transportation costs of transporting the body, there would be a lot of savings – mostly time – and the peace of mind of knowing that you could actually go ahead and bury a loved one and all that.”

Berry said it was interesting to see that the size of the staff and facility is projected to stay consistent at nine members for decades.

“It’s exciting to think that this is going to become a reality,” she said.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford said he was glad to get cost estimates before having to make a decision.

“What I believe is that we should now look to potential partners,” he said. “It is my belief that this should at least be offered as a teaching hospital. If that were to happen — in other words, if A&M were to say, ‘Yeah, we want in on that thing’ — then it almost becomes a no-brainer. I think it’d be an extremely wise move for our community.”

Ford suggested during the meeting that part of the hospital not required at first be constructed as a shell with the necessary utilities and foundation in place but not turned on until needed.

“I think it’s the right way to plan for our future growth,” he said, calling it a win-win for the county and the region.

Peters said it will be a challenge, but he is looking forward to it.

“I think it’s something that we have needed, the opportunity is really ripe today to create it and have a medical examiner’s office, so I hope within the next month or so we’ll be able to commit funds and then move through the process of actually going through a design,” he said.