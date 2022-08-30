Brazos County commissioners end burn ban after recent rains

After starting the month with no rain to speak of, recent rainfall has left Brazos County above normal for the amount expected during the month of August.

Going into Tuesday, the National Weather Service’s recording station at Easterwood Airport had received 2.81 inches of rain, just shy of the normal month-to-date total of 2.82 inches through Aug. 29, National Weather Service meteorologist Cameron Self said.

According to the NWS data released at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the airport had recorded 4.46 inches of rain for the month, putting it 1½ inches above the normal August rainfall total of 2.96 inches through Aug. 30.

On Tuesday, Easterwood received 1.65 inches of rain officially through 5 p.m., but some areas of northern Brazos County, such as Wixon Valley and Kurten, saw more than 5 inches of rain. This "drought denting" rain, much of which fell in a short amount of time, prompted flood advisories and caused flooding issues in some neighborhoods, according to Shel Winkley, chief meteorologist at KBTX.

Winkley tweeted that the Brazos Valley started the month needing 15 inches of rain or more to end the drought. Tuesday morning, the area needed 6-9 inches to get out of the drought situation.

The rainfall over the last few weeks has led multiple counties in the Brazos Valley to lift burn bans that were put in place earlier in the summer. The Brazos County Commissioners Court joined the list Tuesday morning, voting unanimously to lift the burn ban that has been in place since June 28.

The action was recommended by the majority of the Brazos County volunteer fire department chiefs, according to Jason Ware, Brazos County Deputy Emergency Management coordinator, during the commissioners court meeting Tuesday.

“We are in a lot better position than we were a couple of weeks ago,” Ware said before the vote. “We are getting some rain, more than we anticipated, so we’re in a lot better position.”

He said the volunteer fire departments had been responding to illegal burns as county residents have started outdoor burning again with the increased moisture in the ground.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the counties in the Brazos Valley still under a burn ban are Burleson, Grimes, Robertson and Washington.

A new drought monitor will be released Thursday, but it will not include the rain that fell Tuesday afternoon.

Winkley reported the rainfall has made August the wettest month of 2022 so far. Data from the NWS showed Easterwood's 19.95 inches of rain since the start of the year puts it 6.21 inches below the normal rainfall for the year through Aug. 30.

Self said the reason for the recent rain is a breakdown of the ridge of high pressure that dominated the weather over the Brazos Valley for much of the summer. This has allowed disturbances from the east and from the Gulf to form. He said the active pattern means rain chances are in the forecast throughout the week and into the weekend.

“There's a chance of rain every day over the next seven days, but it's one of those things where you're getting scattered showers and thunderstorms; not every single neighborhood is getting a storm every day,” Self said. “But it's a pretty active pattern, so definitely a change from what we had back in June or July.”