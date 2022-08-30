Brazos County Commissioners Court will not revisit proposed tax rate, budget before Sept. 6 meetings despite some citizens' requests

Six Brazos County residents addressed the Commissioners Court Tuesday morning to request they revisit the proposed tax rate with two commissioners supporting their requests.

Despite these public comments, the court will not discuss the proposed tax rate and budget again until a Sept. 6 scheduled public hearing and meeting.

During a meeting last week, the commissioners voted 3-2 to propose a tax rate of $0.4835 per $100 valuation, which is a decrease of 1 cent from the current tax year.

The Brazos County Commissioners Court will hold a public hearing Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. about the proposed tax rate before voting at the 10 a.m. meeting to adopt the proposed rate and budget.

The proposed value is 5 cents greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate of $0.429411 per $100 valuation, and 3 cents lower than the voter-approved tax rate of $0.518466 per $100 valuation.

According to the county’s notice about the tax rates, the no-new-revenue tax rate would impose the same amount of taxes as last year when comparing properties taxed in both years. The voter-approved tax rate is the highest tax rate the county could adopt without holding an election.

The notice of the proposed budget states the budget will raise $14,424,865 million more in total property taxes than last year’s budget, representing a 15.28% increase from last year’s budget. The property tax revenue from new properties added to the tax roll amounts to $2,896,587.

Pct. 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich said during the Aug. 23 meeting that he would not be voting in favor of proposing the $0.4835 tax rate because it would bring in $7 million more than what is required to support the budget.

County Judge Duane Peters noted the budget includes projects that were put on hold and moving forward will need funding.

Pct. 2 Commissioner Russ Ford said he did not believe the $0.4835 tax rate could be considered a lower tax rate due to the increase in property values.

This was a belief shared by many who spoke during the Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

Kurten resident Ronnie Vitulli said while block walking during the primary election, the number one issue he heard from people concerned property-tax bills, both the valuations and the tax rate.

“In your capacity as commissioners, you only have control over one of these components: the tax rate,” he said.

“No one has control over the other, the property valuation. It is a lost cause to successfully protest your valuation in this environment, so in my opinion, it’s left up to you, the commissioners court, to provide some sanity to this situation.”

He compared it to wanting to drive a Cadillac on a Hyundai budget, and asked the commissioners and County Judge Peters to be conservative in their spending.

Shauna Cox asked the commissioners to do what other average Americans have had to do and tighten their budgets.

“I’m here to ask you to not burden us any more, to also tighten your budget, at least for this time,” she said.

“We appreciate all that you do. We also appreciate having money in our pockets.”

Mark Coppock said instead of an increase of 15.28%, he would like to see the county adopt a tax rate that comes with an increase of just 3% or 2%.

Susan Lucas, a Bryan resident, asked the commissioners to adopt the no-new-revenue tax rate, saying she has seen two young families move out of her “middle-class neighborhood” due to the increased prices. One, she said, moved to another county and another moved into a rental property.

Jody Quimby said he has lived in Brazos County for 40 years and said in order to stay a “great community,” the local government cannot outgrow the community itself.

He said he did not see it as a good thing to propose a tax rate and budget that brings in an additional $14 million.

He encouraged Peters and the commissioners to find a tax rate that is more equitable to residents in the county.

At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Ford asked his fellow commissioners and Peters if it would be possible to hold a special session to further discuss the tax rate to be proposed on Sept. 6.

“I still feel like that we haven’t really negotiated as a commissioners court,” he said. “I think three of the commissioners set the rate that they thought should be right, and I’m asking is there any possibility, judge, that we could have further negotiation on the budget or since we’ve taken a 3-2 vote, are we set?”

Aldrich supported a special session, noting the time between a 9 a.m. public hearing and a 10 a.m. meeting does not give much time to make any adjustments to the proposed rate.

Katie Conner, auditor and budget officer for the county, said the group cannot delay the vote because the vote to adopt the budget and tax rate must happen no later than 10 days after the proposed budget and tax rate has been presented.

Tuesday evening was the deadline to call for a special meeting to be held on Friday to meet the 72-hour posting requirement. The Commissioners Court did not call for the special meeting.