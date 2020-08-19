Brazos County Commissioners Court proposes $262 million budget for 2021

The Brazos County Commissioners Court put forth its proposed fiscal year 2021 budget at its weekly meeting Tuesday morning. The budget, if approved, would be $13 million larger than the current $249 million budget despite a decrease in the general fund amount and a slight dip in the proposed tax rate.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters announced a proposed FY 2021 budget of $262 million, up $13 million from the current budget’s $249 million amount. He noted that the increase is mostly found in the capital projects fund, which would, if approved, leap 75% to $49,762,190 from the current amount of $26,950,660. Peters said the general fund would dip 6% to $132,226,843 from the current amount of $140,274,005.
Judge Peters and the court asked various county departments to reduce operational costs near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the meeting, Peters told The Eagle that his goal was to keep the property tax rate down and tackle infrastructure and technology improvement projects.
“We, I think, scrubbed the budget pretty well,” Peters said. “The goal is to balance the operations and the debt side and keep the tax rate where it’s at or lower.”
The proposed tax rate per $100 of appraised valuation for 2021 is $0.495, a marginal decrease of $0.0025. The tax rate went up about 7% from FY 2019 to FY 2020, from $0.4850 to the current rate of $0.4975 per $100 of valuation.
The 2020 appraised value in the county is $18.6 billion, up from $18.4 billion in 2019. There was $408.3 million in taxable value of new improvements brought forth after Jan. 1, 2019.
The numerous capital improvement projects listed in the budget proposal include about $5 million in repair of county facilities related to hail damage and millions toward road and bridge work and equipment in the county.
The total debt obligations for Brazos County secured by property taxes is $79,071,271.
The proposed budget adds a net total of four positions, moving the number of county employees up to 950.
Regarding law enforcement, the proposed 2021 expenditure budgets for the sheriff’s office and constable precincts largely held steady, with a 1% increase to $7,019,803 for the sheriff’s office patrol division’s current budget of $6,983,769. The operational and expenditure budgets are separate. The county would spend, if the budget passes, 27% on general government, about 20% of its $132.23 million expenditure budget on law enforcement, 18% on the judicial system, 16% on public transportation and health and human services. Six percent of the budget would go to juvenile services.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry said the five-person governing court and staff were “diligent” in going over the budget to ensure they could slightly drop the tax rate.
“We didn’t want to cut personnel or salaries, but there are no raises,” Berry said after the meeting. “It’s still a future-looking budget, but it’s conservative and fiscally responsible.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley said she was particularly appreciative of the way that department leaders cut 10% or more of their operating budgets earlier this year, as a response to the COVID-19 economic downturn — showcasing, she said, a broad commitment to provide high-quality services at the lowest possible cost.
“As a team, we have worked hard to cover the expenses of the county with no fluff,” Cauley said.
The budget proposal is based off a Census Bureau county population estimate of 229,211 in July 2019.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich said county officials worked to take advantage of additional revenue from growth — revenue that may not available next year in the same way due to the lasting effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Aldrich said he would like to see a lower tax rate than the one proposed; specifically, one closer to the “no-new-revenue” rate of $0.488409 per $100 of valuation.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla referred to the lower tax rate as “only one of several pieces of good news.” He noted that the FY 2022 budget will more fully reflect the impacts of a full fiscal year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said that the tax rate could have been lowered further — but the slight decrease this year allows for “further building a strong reserve.”
The commissioners will hold a public hearing Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the county administration building to formally propose the tax rate, with further hearings in early September.
The 2021 fiscal year begins Oct. 1. To view the proposed budget online, visit brazoscountyTX.gov and locate the “Financial Reports and Budgets” tab in the middle of the page.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.