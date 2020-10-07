Brazos County Commissioners Court approves over $25 million in bonds

Jett said after the meeting that the COVID-19 pandemic will have multi-year effects on the county’s budget in the form of property appraisals, which made infrastructure funding particularly important to address in the new fiscal year. She explained that property valuations are made as of the start of a calendar year, meaning the widespread economic effects of the pandemic will be seen more fully in terms of assessments in 2021.

“I think it’s important for people to know that the virus is going to have an impact on us for several years,” Jett told The Eagle. “For us, because we are really more dependent on property taxes, those values won’t come in until next year and we won’t feel that until our next fiscal year. So the delay in that won’t be seen for at least a year.”

Some of the capital projects the court funded are already underway, Jett said, as the court has been working on the certificates of obligation since the summer.