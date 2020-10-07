Brazos County Commissioners Court approves over $25 million in bonds

The Brazos County Commissioners Court approved more than $25 million in certificates of obligation Tuesday morning to help fund several capital investment and infrastructure projects.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the bonds will go toward addressing hail damage to county building roofs, as well as roads projects, land acquisitions, remodeling of the county jail’s kitchen, an agriculture extension building and a forthcoming Precinct 1 JP & Constable facility, among other projects.
The county got an interest rate of 1.68% due to a bond credit rating of AA, according to Budget Officer Irene Jett. She said the winning bidder to buy the 20-year certificates of obligation was Raymond James & Associates.
“We’re at a time right now that interest rates are really reasonable, really cheap,” Peters said. “It shows that Brazos County is a good, solid fiscal county that’s done well with things.”
Peters said the certificates of obligation are not expected to impact the county tax rate, which recently was approved at $0.495 per $100 of appraised valuation. On Sept. 8, commissioners approved a budget of just over $267.6 million for the 2021 fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.
“I think we’ll be able to keep our tax rate the same or even adjust it down some. We’re looking at all of that, Peters said.
Jett said after the meeting that the COVID-19 pandemic will have multi-year effects on the county’s budget in the form of property appraisals, which made infrastructure funding particularly important to address in the new fiscal year. She explained that property valuations are made as of the start of a calendar year, meaning the widespread economic effects of the pandemic will be seen more fully in terms of assessments in 2021.
“I think it’s important for people to know that the virus is going to have an impact on us for several years,” Jett told The Eagle. “For us, because we are really more dependent on property taxes, those values won’t come in until next year and we won’t feel that until our next fiscal year. So the delay in that won’t be seen for at least a year.”
Some of the capital projects the court funded are already underway, Jett said, as the court has been working on the certificates of obligation since the summer.
