Brazos County Commissioners Court adopts FY21 budget, decreased tax rate

The Brazos County Commissioners Court formally adopted its fiscal year 2021 budget Tuesday morning.
The adopted budget, at $267,619,833, is an increase of over $18 million from the current budget of $249 million, and also $5 million larger than the proposed FY 2021 budget of $262 million.
Following a motion from Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry, the five-person court unanimously approved a tax rate of $0.495 per $100 of appraised valuation. Last year, the court raised the tax rate about 7% from FY 2019 to FY 2020, from $0.4850 to the FY20 rate of $0.4975 per $100 of valuation.
County Judge Duane Peters said the court wanted to tackle infrastructure projects without increasing the financial burden on residents, and he noted the tax rate slightly went down from FY 2020’s number.
“I think we did a good job in controlling and tried to hold the budget considering the time we’re in,” Peters said. The 2021 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
The year-over-year total budget increase is primarily due to a rise in spending on capital projects, officials said. Peters and the court asked various county departments to reduce operational costs back in the spring, near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peters also weighed in on last week’s announcement that the Brazos County Health District will terminate five positions, water testing services and its health promotion division due to budget cuts. The county, College Station and Bryan all increased health district funding for their 2021 budgets, but Health District Director Santos Navarrette told The Eagle on Saturday that the lack of a reserve fund still left the health district about $400,000 short.
The five positions that were terminated helped provide essential COVID-19 support services. The county approved use of CARES Act funding that will keep allow the health district to have five temporary COVID-19 case investigators.
“I’ve been very happy with the health district and think they’ve done a good job. They’ve stepped up when they needed to,” Peters said. “I hated that the three governments — the two cities and the county — have budget constraints, too. We worked hard to try to be able to get them funded to a level that they wouldn’t have had to cut back, but ultimately, there wasn’t a way to get that done.”
Near the end of the meeting, Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk told the court that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the detention center has declined. He said two inmates have tested positive and 62 are quarantined. Two jail staff members have tested positive, six are quarantined and one individual is in the hospital, Kirk said.
On Aug. 18, Kirk told the county’s commissioners that 19 inmates, eight detention officers and one detention staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Those numbers are encouraging, obviously,” Kirk told the commissioners. “We’ve been battling this stubborn virus for awhile. We kept it out for a long time; hopefully we’ve turned a corner and we continue to see these numbers go down. We’re doing our very best.”
