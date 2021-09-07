Brazos County Commissioners Court adopts $310 million 2021-22 budget, decreased tax rate

The Brazos County Commissioners Court adopted its fiscal year 2022 budget and tax rate Tuesday morning.
The adopted budget of about $310 million is an increase from the fiscal year 2021 adopted budget of $267.6 million, and is almost $25 million more than the $285 million proposed budget that was presented to the court last month.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said that the increase from the proposed budget to the adopted one is largely due to approximately $21 million in hospital funds, known as Local Provider Participation Funds, that will essentially pass through the county next year and need to be accounted for in the budget. Funds pass through the county up to the state and are matched by the federal government so that hospitals can recover some costs from treating Medicaid patients, since those reimbursement ratios tend to be small.
The newly adopted budget includes an approximately 3% raise for all county employees, which is a shift from the last adopted budget. There is also a 1% merit pool in the budget. Peters said that this past year the county did not give anyone raises in anticipation of financial strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the financial hit that the county government took was noticeable but was less than officials had expected it would be.
“We held the line on raises and didn’t do anything and everybody accepted that last year,” Peters said. “And I think probably that’s kind of the way it was with most businesses — that’s what they had to do. But by doing it, we’re still in pretty good shape this year.”
The property tax rate of $0.4935 per 100 valuation that the court adopted is lower than the current rate of $0.495. Even so, the county is expected to see an increase in tax revenue mostly due to new property but also some that was caused by increasing values of previously existing properties.
“We certainly try not to tax any more than what we have to to balance the budget,” Peters explained. “And so it was a slight decrease in the rate but I think it is something that we need to do when we can, and we felt like we could this time and still have the county provide the functions that we need to provide.”
The court turned down an amendment to the now adopted budget that would have put $20,000 toward a salary survey for the Sheriff’s Office. Peters said that he opposed it because the county already looked into the issue internally and found that many people on the administrative side who leave the Sheriff’s Office were retiring. He said he did not see evidence that people were leaving for higher paying jobs at other Sheriff’s Offices so he felt that the salaries were not an issue. Additionally, the pay in Brazos County was found to be fairly comparable with Smith and Hays counties.
A new Facility Services Building, roof repairs at the jail, courthouse security enhancement, and computer software are just a few capital projects included in the county’s budget.
The budget includes an additional 21 positions and a reduction in seven for a net increase of 14 positions. This will move the county’s employee total from 950 to 964 people.
Peters said that one of those new full-time positions and one of the new part-time positions may not end up needing to be funded; because of that, he said they are budgeted to use grant funds to pay for them rather than general fund dollars. Officials put the two positions in the budget in case they need people to manage the millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding that the county recently received.
Brazos County has so far been allotted just over $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Peters said that officials will be working to determine what the grant money will be spent on. He said that the goal would be to put it toward one-time expenses. Peters said that there are a number of things the money could be used for such as mental health services, broadband or drainage infrastructure in areas that experience flooding.
During the Tuesday meeting, the court also approved an agreement with Traylor & Associates, Inc. to help the county find the best ways to spend the $22 million in funding and ensure that they are in line with the federal requirements that come with the grant.