Brazos County commissioners approve outdoor burn ban

Brazos County commissioners unanimously approved a burn ban, effective immediately, at their weekly meeting Tuesday morning. No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect.

Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, told the county’s five-person commissioners court that two of the county’s precinct fire chiefs recommended a ban on outdoor burning.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index is an index that measures fire risk on a scale from 0 to 800, with 800 being the driest conditions. Ware said the county’s drought index, which is a measure of fire potential, is at a maximum of 691 and a minimum of 531, on the southern end of the county.

“It is very dry — and it’s not just our drought index. The moisture and the vegetation has been very low,” Ware said. He noted that rain is currently in the forecast for the weekend and that the court could revisit the ban.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry motioned to enact the burn ban, and Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley seconded Berry’s motion.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Grimes, Madison and Walker counties are also under burn bans, as are Travis and Lee counties.

A burn ban in Robertson County was lifted last week.