The Brazos County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a $1.8 million purchase at Tuesday's meeting for a plot of land in St. Joseph Professional Park at the intersection of East 29th Street between Broadmoor and Camelot Drive in Bryan.

The approval of the funds comes almost three months after the court approved the contract with St. Joseph Regional Health Center for the 11 acres of land on March 28.

The land will be the site of the new medical examiner's office, which the county has set aside $24 million for. While the $24 is being pulled from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the $1.8 million sum was allocated from the county's general fund budget.

No date is set for construction to begin, but according to Brazos County auditor and budget officer Katie Conner, the ARPA finds must be spent before Dec. 31, 2026.