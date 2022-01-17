Brazos County closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Here is the list of closures for Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:
Public schools: Closed.
Texas A&M University: The College Station campus and Texas A&M University System offices will be closed.
Blinn College: Closed.
Post office: Closed; mail delivery will resume Tuesday.
Banks: Closed.
Courts: Closed. Payments due to College Station Municipal Court on Monday must be paid by close of business Tuesday.
Libraries: Closed.
Bryan-College Station municipal offices: Closed.
Bryan Animal Center: Closed.
Bryan Community Development Office: Closed.
Coulter Field: Closed.
Bryan Parks and Recreation Office: Closed.
Bryan Public Works Call Center: Closed. Residents with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 822-3777 for after-hours assistance.
Neal Recreation Center, Lincoln Recreation Center, Southwood Community Center: Closed.
Lick Creek Nature Center: Closed.
Bryan Texas Utilities: Closed. Kiosks available at H-E-B at Texas Avenue and Texas 21; H-E-B at 725 E. Villa Maria Road; and the BTU automated drive-thru, 205 E. 28th St.. Payments also accepted online at btutilities.com or by calling 821-5700.
College Station Utilities: Closed. Electric, water or wastewater outages can be reported to 855-528-4278.
County offices: Closed.
State agencies: Closed.
Federal agencies: Closed.
The District bus routes: No service.
Newspaper: The Eagle business office will be closed. The paper will be published and delivered as usual. Newspapers should be delivered by 7 a.m. If you miss your paper, call 776-2345 before 11 a.m.
Trash collection: Routes in Bryan and College Station will be unaffected.