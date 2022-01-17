Brazos County closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Neal Recreation Center, Lincoln Recreation Center, Southwood Community Center: Closed.

Lick Creek Nature Center: Closed.

Bryan Texas Utilities: Closed. Kiosks available at H-E-B at Texas Avenue and Texas 21; H-E-B at 725 E. Villa Maria Road; and the BTU automated drive-thru, 205 E. 28th St.. Payments also accepted online at btutilities.com or by calling 821-5700.

College Station Utilities: Closed. Electric, water or wastewater outages can be reported to 855-528-4278.

County offices: Closed.

State agencies: Closed.

Federal agencies: Closed.

The District bus routes: No service.

Newspaper: The Eagle business office will be closed. The paper will be published and delivered as usual. Newspapers should be delivered by 7 a.m. If you miss your paper, call 776-2345 before 11 a.m.

Trash collection: Routes in Bryan and College Station will be unaffected.