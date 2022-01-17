 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos County closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Here is the list of closures for Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:

Public schools: Closed.

Texas A&M University: The College Station campus and Texas A&M University System offices will be closed.

Blinn College: Closed.

Post office: Closed; mail delivery will resume Tuesday.

Banks: Closed.

Courts: Closed. Payments due to College Station Municipal Court on Monday must be paid by close of business Tuesday.

Libraries: Closed.

Bryan-College Station municipal offices: Closed.

Bryan Animal Center: Closed.

Bryan Community Development Office: Closed.

Coulter Field: Closed.

Bryan Parks and Recreation Office: Closed.

Bryan Public Works Call Center: Closed. Residents with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 822-3777 for after-hours assistance.

Neal Recreation Center, Lincoln Recreation Center, Southwood Community Center: Closed.

Lick Creek Nature Center: Closed.

Bryan Texas Utilities: Closed. Kiosks available at H-E-B at Texas Avenue and Texas 21; H-E-B at 725 E. Villa Maria Road; and the BTU automated drive-thru, 205 E. 28th St.. Payments also accepted online at btutilities.com or by calling 821-5700.

College Station Utilities: Closed. Electric, water or wastewater outages can be reported to 855-528-4278.

County offices: Closed.

State agencies: Closed.

Federal agencies: Closed.

The District bus routes: No service.

Newspaper: The Eagle business office will be closed. The paper will be published and delivered as usual. Newspapers should be delivered by 7 a.m. If you miss your paper, call 776-2345 before 11 a.m.

Trash collection: Routes in Bryan and College Station will be unaffected.

