Brazos County closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Brazos County closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Here is the list of closures for Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:

• Public schools: Closed.

• Texas A&M University: The College Station campus and Texas A&M University System offices will be closed.

• Blinn College: Closed.

• Post office: Closed; mail delivery will resume Tuesday.

• Banks: Closed.

• Courts: Closed. Payments due to College Station on Municipal Court on Monday must be paid by close of business Tuesday.

• Libraries: Closed.

• Bryan-College Station municipal offices: Closed.

• Bryan Animal Center: Closed.

• Bryan Community Development Office: Closed.

• Coulter Field: Closed.

• Bryan Parks and Recreation Office: Closed.

• Bryan Public Works Call Center: Closed. Residents with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 979-822-3777 for after-hours assistance.

• Neal Recreation Center, Lincoln Recreation Center, Southwood Community Center: Closed.

• Lick Creek Nature Center: Closed.

• Bryan Texas Utilities: Closed. Kiosks available at H-E-B at Texas Avenue and Texas 21; H-E-B at 725 E. Villa Maria; Texan Market at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Villa Maria. Payments also accepted online at btutilities.com or by calling 979-821-5700.

• College Station Utilities: Closed. Electric, water or wastewater outages can be reported to 855-528-4CSU (4278).

• County offices: Closed.

• State agencies: Closed.

• Federal agencies: Closed.

• The District bus routes: No service.

• Newspaper: The Eagle will be delivered as usual.

• Trash collection: Routes in Bryan and College Station will be unaffected.

