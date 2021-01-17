Brazos County closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Here is the list of closures for Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday:
• Public schools: Closed.
• Texas A&M University: The College Station campus and Texas A&M University System offices will be closed.
• Blinn College: Closed.
• Post office: Closed; mail delivery will resume Tuesday.
• Banks: Closed.
• Courts: Closed. Payments due to College Station on Municipal Court on Monday must be paid by close of business Tuesday.
• Libraries: Closed.
• Bryan-College Station municipal offices: Closed.
• Bryan Animal Center: Closed.
• Bryan Community Development Office: Closed.
• Coulter Field: Closed.
• Bryan Parks and Recreation Office: Closed.
• Bryan Public Works Call Center: Closed. Residents with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 979-822-3777 for after-hours assistance.
• Neal Recreation Center, Lincoln Recreation Center, Southwood Community Center: Closed.
• Lick Creek Nature Center: Closed.
• Bryan Texas Utilities: Closed. Kiosks available at H-E-B at Texas Avenue and Texas 21; H-E-B at 725 E. Villa Maria; Texan Market at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Villa Maria. Payments also accepted online at btutilities.com or by calling 979-821-5700.
• College Station Utilities: Closed. Electric, water or wastewater outages can be reported to 855-528-4CSU (4278).
• County offices: Closed.
• State agencies: Closed.
• Federal agencies: Closed.
• The District bus routes: No service.
• Newspaper: The Eagle will be delivered as usual.
• Trash collection: Routes in Bryan and College Station will be unaffected.