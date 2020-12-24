Brazos County closures for Christmas

With Christmas and the upcoming New Year’s holiday, several local agencies, institutions and offices will be closed over the next few days.
City of College Station
• Facilities and offices for the city of College Station will be closed today and Friday.
• The Larry J. Ringer Library will be closed through Sunday. Normal hours will resume Dec. 28, before closing at 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Normal hours resume Jan. 2.
• Sanitation and recycling routes will not be collected Friday. Instead, those customers will have waste picked up on Saturday.
• College Station Utilities: Report electric, water or wastewater outages to 855-528-4CSU (4278). Please have your account number ready.
• Payments due to municipal court on closure dates must be paid by the end of the next business day.
City of Bryan
• The Municipal Office Building and administrative offices will be closed today and Friday. Administrative offices will open for normal hours on Monday. City offices will also be closed Jan. 1 and will reopen Jan. 4.
• The Municipal Court will be closed today and Friday. Any documents or payments due to the court today will only be accepted Monday. The court will be closed Jan. 1, and will be accepting documents and payments on Jan. 4.
• The Public Works call center will be closed today and Friday, as well as Jan. 1. Those with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 979-822-3777 for after-hours assistance.
• Bryan Texas Utilities main office and payment drive-thru will be closed today, Friday and Jan. 1. Payments may be made at kiosks at HEB at Texas Avenue and Texas 21; H-E-B at 725 E. Villa Maria Road and BTU office automated drive-through at 205 E. 28th St.
• The Bryan Animal Center will be closed today and Friday, with normal operating hours resuming Tuesday. The center will be closed Jan. 1, and reopen Jan. 5.
• The Clara B. Mounce Public Library will be closed through Sunday. Normal hours will resume Dec. 28, before closing at 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Normal hours resume Jan. 2.• The City Course at the Phillips Event Center will be closed today and Jan. 1.
• Solid waste and bulk pick-ups scheduled for Friday will be collected Saturday. Solid waste and bulk pick-ups scheduled for Jan. 1 will be collected on Jan. 2.
Brazos County
The Brazos County Tax Office will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The tax office has a drop box for payments. Property tax payment information and processing is available on the Tax Office website at www.brazostax.org.
Schools
• College Station school district students will return Jan. 5.
• Bryan school district staff members are expected to return Jan. 4, and students will return Jan. 5.
Texas A&M University
• Texas A&M faculty and staff offices will be closed through Jan. 1. The spring semester begins Jan. 19.
Blinn College
• Faculty and staff offices are closed through Jan. 4. The spring semester begins Jan. 19.
The Eagle
• The newspaper’s business office will reopen for regular hours Thursday. Newspapers should be delivered by 7 a.m. If you miss your paper, call 776-2345 before 10 a.m.