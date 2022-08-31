Brazos County child sexual assault suspect arrested in Mexico

A man accused of child sexual assault was arrested in Mexico and transported back to the United States before being taken into custody by the Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after being on the run for five years.

Luis Manuel Marroquin, 48, was arrested on two counts of prohibited sexual conduct and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

In October 2017, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office began investigating Marroquin for sexual assault. Sheriff's officials said Marroquin fled to Mexico after learning he was under investigation and remained there for five years.

Joint efforts from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Attorney’s Office led to Marroquin's arrest in Mexico and extradition back to the United States.