Brazos County chief deputy constable seriously injured in weather-related collision

According to the Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, Chief Deputy Calder Lively was involved in the collision at around 7 a.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Texas 21. An initial investigation, conducted by the Bryan Police Department, shows Lively’s vehicle traveled over ice near an overpass, causing the vehicle to slide and strike a barricade. The vehicle then flipped over the barricade and came to rest on its roof.