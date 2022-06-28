Brazos County burn ban will not affect Fourth of July celebrations

On Tuesday morning, Brazos County joined 169 other Texas counties currently under a burn ban, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

This decision comes just days before Independence Day celebrations and one week after the Brazos County Commissioners Court tabled the burn ban motion in a 4-1 vote last Tuesday hoping for rain.

According to the county website guidelines, burning is limited to one hour after sunrise to one hour before sunset. Residents can burn brush, leaves, untreated lumber or any other natural product on the land from which it was cleared, but not insulation, treated or painted lumber, plastics, sheetrock, shingles, carpet, rubber products, paints, oils or any unnatural products. The guidelines also state that if the wind is under 6 or greater than 22 miles per hour, residences are not permitted to burn anything.

Nancy Berry, the commissioner of Precinct 3, said at the court Tuesday that conditions over the past week had not improved.

“Last week we were hoping for rain that did not come,” Berry said. “We had some grass fires over the weekend … I think it’s time for us to implement the burn ban.”

The other commissioners concurred, including Precinct 2 commissioner Russ Ford, who responded to Berry by saying the county could not wait any longer.

“I think the fact that we looked at the science last week and it wasn’t quite time, we’ve postponed it a week and we’ve not had rain,” Ford said. “I think you’re right on the money.”

Before the court voted 5-0 to approve the ban, Berry said they could always consider lifting it later if conditions improve.

“If we get enough rain this week, we can lift the ban next week, but right now let's put it on,” Berry said.

Following the meeting, Ford said that even though the burn ban would not have stopped the fires this past weekend, it will help protect residences.

“None of those were controlled burns, that all would have happened anyway,” Ford said. “The burn ban is not about controlling people and telling people what they can't do. It’s about public safety.”

Ford also said that this will not ban fireworks or fireworks sales, but citizens should practice safety.

“If we wanted to affect fireworks we would have to do a fireworks ban,” Ford said. “The fact that we’ve enacted the burn ban on outdoor burning should be a very good recommendation to them that unless they’re extremely careful, they’re putting themselves in danger as far as starting a fire.”

Jason Ware, the fire chief of the Brazos County Precinct 3 volunteer fire department and the deputy emergency medical coordinator for the entire county, said he’s glad the court went forward with the ban.

“With the outdoor burn ban, that means no outdoor burning, you can’t have burn barrels,” Ware said.

Ware also said the fire ban would not affect any personal or public firework shows, but that people should still take caution.

“I recommend that if you use any of the cakes or the little fountains or anything that sits on the ground, just put it in a little five-gallon bucket of water and let it sit overnight and then discard it the next day,” Ware said. “Or get a water hose out there, really saturate that before you put it in the trash.”

