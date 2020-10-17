Brazos County bars OK to reopen, but pandemic continues to cause concern for owners

Tucker also was critical of Abbott’s decision last month to allow restaurants to move from 50% to 75% capacity but keep bars closed. She assumed Uncorked would be able to open again in September or October, she said. Pick-up options didn’t work for Uncorked, she said, because many customers opted to get wine from liquor and grocery stores instead of coming to Downtown Bryan.

The TABC approved amendments to Abbott’s executive order on Aug. 25.

Those amendments allowed retailers who sell alcoholic beverages to more easily qualify for a food and beverage certificate, which many area establishments took advantage of.

“A lot of my friends who are bar owners, they got the food and beverage license. I did not want to do that. Number one, there is no way I’m going to be able to sell enough cheese plates and appetizers that are going to be 51% [of sales],” Tucker said.

Barry Ivins, owner of Carney’s Pub and Grill on College Avenue in Bryan and the Corner Bar in College Station, said Friday that business at Corner Bar has been “pretty decent” with students frequenting the Northgate establishment. He said the balancing act of keeping the three-level grille even in terms of traffic has been a challenge, and he said getting patrons at Corner Bar to follow precautions has been more difficult than at Carney’s.