Pamela Robertson has been named the new Veteran Service Officer, or VSO, for Brazos County, according to the Office of the County Judge.

Robertson’s appointment comes just over a month after the Brazos County Veterans Service office was closed temporarily on May 16 following a 3-2 vote by the Brazos County Commissioners Court to terminate former VSO Alfred “Pat” Patterson.

Before being hired to her current position, Robertson served as a volunteer VSO for the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan.

Robertson will officially begin her role Wednesday.