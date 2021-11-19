Brazos County active COVID cases climb to 209

Brazos County health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Friday.
The number of active cases in Brazos County was 209 on Friday, up from 123 cases reported Nov. 5. County health officials said no cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Friday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,256 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 47 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,684 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 3.67% on Friday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 21 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region Friday, with three new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Four COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there was one intensive care unit bed available in the region. Of the 572 staffed hospital beds in the region, 79 were available Friday, according to state figures.
Across the state, 2,730 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.04% on Friday.
Health officials said 413,742 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were three new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Friday. To date, health officials have reported 5,673 total probable cases.
To date, 363 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Statewide
On Friday, 3,372 new cases of COVID-19 and 100 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 3.5 million, according to state figures.