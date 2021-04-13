Brazos County accepting applications for grant money to help cover COVID-related housing costs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Peters described the program as helpful for tenants and landlords alike.

“It’s going to help all those who have been impacted by COVID that need it,” he said.

Amber Robertson, founder of the local Brazos Valley Blessings group that provided food and supplies to thousands of area residents in the immediate aftermath of February’s severe winter storms, said her organization’s Facebook page has fielded numerous requests for financial assistance. Robertson said she and the organization’s other leaders have heard from area residents whose rent and utility bills have piled up for months — and in some cases owe thousands of dollars accumulated since last March.

Robertson, in a phone interview Monday afternoon, said the rental and utility assistance program could make for substantive improvement in area residents’ lives and financial situations.

“There’s a very big need for this right now. Just because we’ve got stimulus checks in and other forms of assistance doesn’t mean that people aren’t still playing catch-up,” Robertson said. “I do think this will help, but people are getting help from the churches and getting help from wherever they can — and then two months later, they’re back at square one.”